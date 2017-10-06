Top 20 Recruiting Roundup: Men’s Class of 2018, First Edition

“Top 20 Recruiting Roundup” is a new series in which we compile all the verbal commitments for each of the top 20 teams in our NCAA Power Rankings. We’ll compile these lists periodically throughout the college swimming & recruiting season.

Texas has loaded up with 4 of our top 20 recruits in the class of 2018, including four men under 1:36.2 in the 200 free.

That’s the upshot of our early look at recruiting among the top 20 programs nationally. Texas is loading up on talent coming off a run of three-straight NCAA titles, and #2-ranked recruit Drew Kibler is a massive pickup through the relay-distance freestyles.

A few other top programs have drawn nice classes as well, though. Our #1 overall recruit, breaststroker/IMer Reece Whitley, has committed to California. USC has only two verbal commitments (at least that we’ve reported), but both are top-15 prospects. Florida pulled four big-time swimmers including blue-chip IMer Kieran Smith (who should be a great fit in the IM-centric Florida program) and 19-second sprint twins Isaac & Willie Davis. Arizona State is also surging under head coach Bob Bowman, getting #4-ranked Cody Bybee and the class’s best backstroker in #13 Noah Henry.

Here’s a look at the recruiting hauls for each program. For the sake of brevity, we are listing only the best two events for each swimmer, along with their home state (or country if outside the U.S.). Our list only includes high school graduating Class of 2018 swimmers (sorry early commits, you’ll have to wait for next year) or internationals who have committed during the current recruiting period.

Commits are listed in random order. Ranking numbers are from our previous recruit rankings from the summer and are not updated for more recent swims. All times are in short course yards unless otherwise noted. Times listed with “m” designate long course meters. In general, times listed are the athlete’s top two swims in USA Swimming Power Points or FINA points for long course. (Yes, this doesn’t always show an athlete’s full versatility. Yes, some athletes might have times not listed that “feel” more impressive than those listed. No, point-based ranking systems aren’t perfect. For the sake of consistency and brevity, this is the format we’ll be sticking to in order to realistically compile times from this many athletes).

Reminder: These are not ranks of recruiting classes. These ranks come from our most recent NCAA Power Rankings. The recruits listed are all the verbal commitments we are aware of at this time. If you have a verbal commitment to report, e-mail it to [email protected]

T-#20: HARVARD CRIMSON (2017 NCAA FINISH: 27TH)

None

T-#20: VIRGINIA TECH (2017 NCAA FINISH: 22ND)

Alex Wright (WA) – 1:48.60 200 fly, 15:36.58 1650 free

Ben Hicks (MD) – 1:47.57 200 back, 1:50.68 200 IM

Brennen Doss (VA) – 15:34.13 1650 free, 4:27.61 500 free

Dylan Eichberg (VA) – 1:47.37 200 fly, 1:49.85 200 IM

Henry Claesson (IL) – 48.35 100 fly, 1:37.85 200 free

#12 Keith Myburgh (VA) – 3:45.85 400 IM, 1:58.60 200 breast

Philip Manoff (VA) – 1:40.15 200 free, 1:49.11 200 fly

#19: OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (2017 NCAA FINISH: 19TH)

Benjamin Kuriger (OH) – 1:38.17 200 free, 1:49.75 200 fly

Hudson McDaniel (OH) – 56.62 100 breast, 2:08.79 200 breast

Jason Mathews (OH) – 1:59.26 200 breast, 54.42 100 breast

Josef Pohlmann (OH) – 49.77 100 fly, 21.05 50 free

Lain Weaver (WI) – 48.92 100 fly, 1:50.25 200 fly

RJ Kondalski (OH) – 49.33 100 back, 1:49.12 200 back

Ruslan Gaziev (CAN) – 22.46 50m free, 50.21 100m free

Stefano Batista (IN) – 2:00.74 200 breast, 55.94 100 breast

#18: MISSOURI TIGERS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 9TH)

Dane Florea (MO) – 3:52.03 400 IM, 15:21.17 1650 free

Garrett Clasen (IL) – 2:01.08 200 breast, 1:48.80 200 IM

Jack Dahlgren (MN) – 48.28 100 back, 1:45.85 200 back

Jack Dubois (GA) – 15:38.83 1650 free, 4:29.32 500 free

#17: TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 20TH)

Eien McGee (MS) – 45.56 100 free, 49.82 100 fly

#16: MICHIGAN WOLVERINES (2017 NCAA FINISH: 17TH)

AJ Bornstein (CT) – 1:58.68 200 breast, 55.99 100 breast

David Cleason (MI) – 1:50.18 200 IM, 1:52.92 200 fly

Michael MacGillivray (MI) – 2:01.98 200 breast, 1:51.50 200 IM

Will Chan (NC) – 1:58.93 200 breast, 53.78 100 breast

#15: AUBURN TIGERS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 12TH)

Matthew Yish (MA) -47.94 100 fly, 1:48.26 200 fly

#14: PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 13TH)

None

#13: TEXAS A&M (2017 NCAA FINISH: 16TH)

#20 Clayton Bobo (TX) – 43.56 100 free, 19.90 50 free

Coco Bratanov (TX) – 44.90 100 free, 20.43 50 free

Ethan Gogulski (TX) – 1:45.07 200 back, 49.57 100 back

Peter Simmons (TX) – 1:47.73 200 back, 49.73 100 back

Shaine Casas (TX) – 1:47.59 200 IM, 47.64 100 fly

#12: LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 11TH)

Colton Paulson (IL) – 4:24.64 500 free, 1:37.67 200 free

Hayden Curley (FL) – 15:27.18 1650 free, 4:26.70 500 free

Kyle Worrell (NJ) – 20.79 50 free, 1:38.76 200 free

#11: SOUTH CAROLINA (2017 NCAA FINISH:15TH)

Coleman Kramer (FL) – 1:40.08 200 free, 4:34.69 500 free

Garrison Johnson (VA) – 15:27.40 1650 free, 4:00.86 400 IM

Grayson Schroering (KY) – 2:02.89 200 breast, 57.09 100 breast

Nathan Walton (SC) – 50.33 100 back, 46.40 100 free

#10: ARIZONA STATE (2017 NCAA FINISH: 14TH)

#4 Cody Bybee (OH) – 1:34.55 200 free, 46.97 100 fly

Eddie Michael (OH) – 45.35 100 free, 50.40 100 back

Elijah Warren (CO) – 54.82 100 breast, 1:50.34 200 IM

Ethan Luc (OR) – 44.85 100 free, 1:38.41 200 free

Jakob Icimsoy (AL) – 1:50.74 200 fly, 3:59.18 400 IM

Khalil Fonder (VA) – 48.46 100 back, 47.63 100 fly

Liam Bresette (MO) – 1:48.88 200 IM, 1:37.17 200 free

#13 Noah Henry (TX) – 47.15 100 back, 1:44.81 200 back

#9: ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE (2017 NCAA FINISH: 10TH)

Spencer Walker (IL) – 1:45.18 200 back, 48.13 100 back

#8: GEORGIA BULLDOGS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 8TH)

Bradley Dunham (GA) – 15:19.69 1650 free, 4:24.87 500 free

#7: STANFORD CARDINAL (2017 NCAA FINISH: 5TH)

Alessandro Boratto (PA) – 48.49 100 back, 1:46.43 200 back

David Madej (OH) – 44.17 100 free, 48.39 100 fly

#11 Jack LeVant (TX) – 1:35.42 200 free, 43.98 100 free

Mason Gonzalez (PA) – 43.62 100 free, 19.99 50 free

#6: INDIANA HOOSIERS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 7TH)

Brandon Hamblin (VA) – 20.57 50 free, 45.66 100 free

Jack Franzman (IN) – 43.44 100 free, 19.81 50 free

Michael Brinegar (CA) – 14:53.52 1650 free, 4:19.80 500 free

Mikey Calvillo (TX) – 15:15.76 1650 free, 3:53.24 400 IM

Zach Cook (IN) – 48.60 100 fly, 1:51.30 200 fly

#5: USC TROJANS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 6TH)

#3 Alexei Sancov (CA) – 1:33.93 200 free, 43.46 100 free

#15 Ariel Spektor (FL) – 1:46.57 200 IM, 47.39 100 fly

#4: NC STATE WOLFPACK (2017 NCAA FINISH: (4TH)

Curtis Wiltsey (NC) – 15:44.31 1650 free, 4:27.14 500 free

John Healy (NC) – 1:46.38 200 back, 49.38 100 back

Nate Mullens (OH) – 20.45 50 free, 45.45 100 free

Rafal Kusto (POL) – 1:02.45 100m breast, 2:14.13 200m breast

Zach Brown (NC) – 3:52.55 400 IM, 48.25 100 fly

#3: FLORIDA GATORS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 3RD)

Isaac Davis (FL) – 19.93 50 free, 49.30 100 fly

#8 Kieran Smith (CT) – 1:46.41 200 IM, 3:46.07 400 IM

#9 Trey Freeman (TN) – 4:16.99 500 free, 1:34.92 200 free

Will Davis (FL) – 19.82 50 free, 47.85 100 fly

#2: CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 2ND)

Christopher Jhong (CA) – 1:47.34 200 IM, 3:50.87 400 IM

Daniel O’Connell (CA) – 49.95 100 fly, 1:41.05 200 free

Reece Whitley (PA) – 1:52.37 200 breast, 51.84 100 breast

#1: TEXAS LONGHORNS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 1ST)