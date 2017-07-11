Tomas Mendez Hired As Assistant Coach At Seattle University

Seattle University swim coach Craig Nisgor has announced the hiring of Tomas Mendez as an assistant coach for the 2017-18 season. Mendez swam at SU from 2010-14.

Nisgor, entering his seventh season at Seattle U, will bring on Mendez, who spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach at Pacific Lutheran University.

“Having swam here, Tomas knows the program and knows what we’re trying to accomplish,” said Nisgor. “We’re excited to have him here. He has connections with alumni and good ties locally.”

Mendez, a native of Hillsboro, Oregon, swam four years at SU. He holds the program record in the 200 butterfly, having posted a 1:48.44 at the 2014 WAC Championships. Last season at PLU, Mendez helped the women go 8-1 in dual action, while the men finished 6-3. He has also been a coach with the King Aquatic Club in Federal Way, working with youth swimmers for the last four years.

The Redhawks compiled winning dual meet records on both the men and the women’s sides in 2016-17 for the first time since joining Division I.

