IOC Votes to Award 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games Together

Though most probably saw it coming, the IOC officially announced it will award both the 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games simultaneously during the summit in Lima, Peru, on September 13th.

The notion of awarding both iterations of the Games first came up in March when IOC President Thomas Bach took a creative interpretation of an IOC rule stating that a future Olympic city must be chosen 7 years out from the Games it will host. While the LA 2024 and Paris 2024 organizing committees approve of awarding both versions of the Games simultaneously, neither is ready to concede 2024.

Los Angeles and Paris will continue campaigning for the privilege of hosting the 2024 Games, though LA 2024 Chairman Casey Wasserman has said Los Angeles is not opposed to hosting 2028. Paris, on the other hand, has repeatedly stated that it must host 2024, because if it does not, the land earmarked for the Olympic Village will no longer be available. LA, meanwhile, will not build any new infrastructure for the Games, and would use UCLA’s dorms to house athletes.

Regardless of which city gets 2024 and which gets 2028, both will win the right to host one of the next three Summer Olympic Games–the 2020 Summer Games are taking place in Tokyo. LA and Paris have received much praise for their bids, which have heavily drawn on suggestions made in the Olympic Agenda 2020, putting great emphasis on environmental and economic sustainability and community inclusion.

In June, IOC President Thomas Bach and US President Donald Trump met at the White House to discuss the LA 2024 bid. Prior to meeting with Bach, Trump had claimed numerous times to be in favor of bringing the Games back to LA in 2024. French President Emmanuel Macron has also voiced his support for Paris 2024 and met with IOC officials when they visited Paris in May, shortly after his election.

Earlier today Trump tweeted about bringing the Olympics back to the USA:

Working hard to get the Olympics for the United States (L.A.). Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2017

Macron has also been tweeting about Paris 2024:

#Paris2024 : We are ready to celebrate sport, culture and olympic values. Ready to share! pic.twitter.com/crk4JmAQIg — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 11, 2017

Despite speculation that Trump’s travel ban might impact the IOC’s decision and sway the vote in favor of Paris, the IOC has refrained from commenting on the legislation.

The IOC’s full press release regarding the decision to award the 2024 and 2028 Games simultaneously is below:

IOC makes historic decision in agreeing to award 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games at the same time

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) today unanimously agreed in principle to award both the Olympic Games 2024 and 2028 at the same time, paving the way for a “win-win-win” situation for the Olympic Movement, Los Angeles and Paris.

The 130th IOC Session met today at the SwissTech Convention Centre in Lausanne to discuss the proposal made by the IOC Executive Board on 9 June.

The IOC membership approved the following proposal:

“Recognising the exceptional circumstances and unique opportunities presented by the candidatures of Los Angeles and Paris for the Olympic Games 2024, the International Olympic Committee takes the following decision:

1. To authorise the IOC Executive Board to conclude a tripartite agreement with Los Angeles and Paris and their respective NOCs for the simultaneous election of the host cities of the Olympic Games 2024 and 2028 during the 131st IOC Session in Lima;

2. Should such tripartite agreement be concluded, the 131st IOC Session will ratify the tripartite agreement, thereby electing one city for the Olympic Games 2024 and the other city for the Olympic Games 2028. To that effect, the 130th IOC Session hereby waives the seven-year deadline set out in Rule 33.2 of the Olympic Charter; and

3. Should such tripartite agreement not be concluded, the 131st IOC Session will proceed with the election of the host city 2024 in accordance with the current election procedure.”

Seconds after this decision, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo signalled their desire to reach an agreement by making a surprise joint appearance before the Session to thank IOC Members.

Earlier in the day, the delegations of Los Angeles 2024, led by Mayor Garcetti, and Paris 2024, led by the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, made outstanding and emotional presentations at the 2024 Candidate City Briefing.

IOC President Thomas Bach called the IOC decision a “golden opportunity” for all concerned.

“Ensuring the stability of the Olympic Games for 11 years is something extraordinary,” the IOC President said later at a press conference with the two mayors and leaders from the two candidatures. “That is why we say this is a great day for the Olympic Games and the Olympic Movement, and it’s a great day also for these two wonderful cities, these two great Olympic cities,” he stressed.

President Bach added that it was only the second time he had been stunned into momentary silence by good news, the first being after he was elected IOC President in 2013.

The two mayors said they were eager to start their discussions over which city would go first and expressed confidence that they can reach an agreement.

“In Olympic history there’s only been 37 times in which there has been a tie for a gold medal. Maybe today is the 38th,” Mayor Garcetti said. “For Los Angeles, it’s a golden opportunity, one that we don’t take lightly.”

Mayor Hidalgo said: “I am fully committed with the Paris team to putting all my energy, our creativity and my resolve into reaching an agreement for Paris to experience once again this Olympic adventure that it has been longing for for 100 years.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier that he had signalled his support for a dual award even before the IOC formally approved the concept.

“We are ready to work with them on this ‘win-win-win’ approach,” President Macron said.

