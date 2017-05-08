The Election of Emmanuel Macron is Good News for the Paris 2024 Bid

The election of the new President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, which took place on Sunday, May 7th, is good news for France’s bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Macron, an independent centrist, is expected to continue current President François Hollande’s fervent support of the Paris 2024 efforts.

Macron, who served as Minister of Economy, Industry and Digital Affairs from 2014 until August 2016, when he resigned to launch his presidential campaign, is business- and Europe-friendly. His election calms the fears that had been raised at the prospect of how a far-right “France first” presidency of opponent Marine Le Pen might have played out with the IOC.

In a press release, the Paris 2024 committee offered its congratulations to the new President with the following statement from Paris 2024 Bid Committee co-chairs Tony Estanguet and Bernard Lapasset:

“On behalf of the entire Paris 2024 Bid Committee we would like to congratulate Emmanuel Macron on becoming the newly elected President of France. We know that our new President will be a great supporter of the Paris 2024 bid and play a key role in helping us secure the nation’s ambition to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. He understands the power of sport and how the Games can be a force for real change and help build inspiration and inclusion. The Paris 2024 team are looking forward to working with President Macron all the way to the IOC session in Lima, and beyond, to show the Olympic Family and the world why Paris would deliver the most incredible Games in 2024 full of passion and purpose.”

Paris and Los Angeles will both host an International Olympic Committee inspection panel in the coming week. Los Angeles receives the committee from Wednesday to Friday, while Paris takes its turn from Sunday to Tuesday of the following week. This could be the occasion for the IOC to meet with the newly-elected Macron.