Minnesota Head Assistant Ryan Purdy Hired by Youngstown St.

  May 08th, 2017

University of Minnesota head assistant coach (3rd in the tier of Minnesota’s coaching hierarchy) Ryan Purdy has been named the new head coach at Youngstown State University. He will take over the women’s-only program from Matt Anderson, who spent 13 years leading the Penguins.

Purdy joined Minnesota’s staff in 2011 for his most recent stint, following a spell as a volunteer assistant with the women’s program (pre-combination) in 2005.

During his time on staff, Minnesota has won 5 Big Ten Championships (2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015). He works primarily with the middle-distance and distance groups and has served as the program’s recruiting coordinator. Among the successes specifically out of the group was 2012 Big Ten Champion in the 200 free Hannah Whitehead and 8-time NCAA All-American Jessica Plant.

Purdy was named to USA Swimming’s staff for the 2016 Open Water Select Camp and also attended the FINA Open Water World Cup races in Mexico, Hungary and Portugal with the U.S. National Team.

Also on his resume is 3 seasons as an assistant at Fresno St., working with sprinters, and as associate senior director and coach with the Mission Viejo Nadadores club team in California.

The Youngstown State women finished 6th out of 8 teams at last year’s Horizon League Championships. His new team has a core strength in middle and distance swimming, including senior-to-be Viktoria Orosz, who was 7th at conference last year in the 500 free with a season-best of 5:01.00; and 3rd in the 200 free in 1:49.89.

Coaching Stops:

  • 2002-2005 – senior coach, North Shore Swim Club (Duluth, Minnesota)
  • 2002-2005 – head coach, girls’ swim team, Two Harbors High School (Two Harbors, Minnesota); assistant coach, boys’ and girls’ swimming, Superior High School, Superior, Wisconsin
  • 2005-2006 – volunteer assistant, Minnesota women’s team
  • 2006-2007 – Associate Senior Director and Coach, Mission Viejo Nadadores
  • 2007-2008 – volunteer assistant, Minnesota women’s team
  • 2008-2011 – assistant, Fresno State women’s team
  • 2011-2015 – assistant, Minnesota men’s and women’s teams
  • 2015-2017 – head assistant, Minnesota men’s and women’s teams
  • 2017-present – head coach, Youngstown State

4 Comments on "Minnesota Head Assistant Ryan Purdy Hired by Youngstown St."

PurdyFan

Watch out horizon league here come the Penguins!

5 hours 1 minute ago
Coach Bill Rode

Well deserved! Congratulations Ryan

4 hours 59 minutes ago
Coach Bill Rose

Well deserved! Congratulations Ryan

4 hours 58 minutes ago
