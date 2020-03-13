Tom Dean Rips 1:46.03 200 Free To Become 4th Fastest Brit Ever

2020 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET
- Friday, March 13th – Sunday, March 15th
- Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh, Scotland
- 50m (LCM)
A host of SwimSwam’s 5 races to watch took place on day 1 here of this Edinburgh International Swim Meet, with the men’s 200m freestyle among them.
As we expected, the men’s final saw a furious battle among Duncan Scott, James Guy, Tom Dean and more, with the latter pulling out the win in a statement-making lifetime best of 1:46.03.
The big players played it cool this morning, letting Cesar Valle take the top seed in 1:49.04. Guy clocked 1:49.35, Scott 1:49.56 and Dean also 1:49.56 to represent the sub-1:50 swimmers of the heats.
During tonight’s final, however, Scott took the first 100 out quick in a 51.84 opener, before Dean surged to the lead and hit the wall first in that 1:46.03. That gave him over a half-second advantage over the 2015 World Champion in this event, James Guy, who touched in 1:46.79 for runner-up. Scott rounded out the top 3 in 1:47.39.
As for Dean, the man’s previous personal best rested at the 1:46.86 he produced at the 2019 British Swimming Championships, a time which rendered the 19-year-old Bath swimmer as Great Britain’s 9th fastest performer all-time.
By dropping .83 with his in-season swim here, Dean now rockets himself to become the 4th fastest performer ever for Great Britain.
|1
|Duncan Scott
|UniOfStirl
|97
|The 18th FINA World Championships
|Gwangju, South Korea
|1
|26/07/19
|1:44.91
|2
|James Guy
|Millfield
|95
|World Championships 2015
|Kazan
|1
|04/08/15
|1:45.14
|3
|Robert Renwick
|UniOfStirl
|88
|13th Fina World Champs2009
|Rome
|1
|31/07/09
|1:45.99
|4
|Tom Dean
|Bath
|Edinburgh Int’l Swim Meet
|Edinburgh
|1
|13/03/20
|1:46.03
Guy’s time was super solid as well, representing the 24-year-old’s best-ever in-season time.
Dean, Guy and Scott were combined with Calum Jarvis on the men’s 4×200 freestyle relay at teh 2019 World Championships, where they finished an uncharacteristic 4th. Splits on that 7:02.04 relay from Gwangju included 1:44.91 (British NR) for Scott, 1:45.58 for Jarvis, 1:46.10 for Dean and 1:45.45 for Guy.
With Dean bumping up his individual performance here, that bodes well for the nation to boost its medal-contention capabilities come Tokyo.
Can’t wait to see these guys in the 4×200 Free Relay!!
People seem to be looking at Australia and United States as the main threats but I think Great Britain will challenge for the gold as well.
Dean looked sublime tonight, a full second PB in his first race of 2020 would indicate plenty left to come too – Exciting swimmer. Also, how nice to see Cesar Castro Valle swimming well again – Big talent, hopefully he can fulfil his potential now. He set a Spanish record (1.47.45) in fourth.