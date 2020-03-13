Tom Dean Rips 1:46.03 200 Free To Become 4th Fastest Brit Ever

2020 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

A host of SwimSwam’s 5 races to watch took place on day 1 here of this Edinburgh International Swim Meet, with the men’s 200m freestyle among them.

As we expected, the men’s final saw a furious battle among Duncan Scott, James Guy, Tom Dean and more, with the latter pulling out the win in a statement-making lifetime best of 1:46.03.

The big players played it cool this morning, letting Cesar Valle take the top seed in 1:49.04. Guy clocked 1:49.35, Scott 1:49.56 and Dean also 1:49.56 to represent the sub-1:50 swimmers of the heats.

During tonight’s final, however, Scott took the first 100 out quick in a 51.84 opener, before Dean surged to the lead and hit the wall first in that 1:46.03. That gave him over a half-second advantage over the 2015 World Champion in this event, James Guy, who touched in 1:46.79 for runner-up. Scott rounded out the top 3 in 1:47.39.

As for Dean, the man’s previous personal best rested at the 1:46.86 he produced at the 2019 British Swimming Championships, a time which rendered the 19-year-old Bath swimmer as Great Britain’s 9th fastest performer all-time.

By dropping .83 with his in-season swim here, Dean now rockets himself to become the 4th fastest performer ever for Great Britain.

1 Duncan Scott UniOfStirl 97 The 18th FINA World Championships Gwangju, South Korea 1 26/07/19 1:44.91 2 James Guy Millfield 95 World Championships 2015 Kazan 1 04/08/15 1:45.14 3 Robert Renwick UniOfStirl 88 13th Fina World Champs2009 Rome 1 31/07/09 1:45.99 4 Tom Dean Bath Edinburgh Int’l Swim Meet Edinburgh 1 13/03/20 1:46.03

Guy’s time was super solid as well, representing the 24-year-old’s best-ever in-season time.

Dean, Guy and Scott were combined with Calum Jarvis on the men’s 4×200 freestyle relay at teh 2019 World Championships, where they finished an uncharacteristic 4th. Splits on that 7:02.04 relay from Gwangju included 1:44.91 (British NR) for Scott, 1:45.58 for Jarvis, 1:46.10 for Dean and 1:45.45 for Guy.

With Dean bumping up his individual performance here, that bodes well for the nation to boost its medal-contention capabilities come Tokyo.