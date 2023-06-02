Tokyo 2020 Paralympian Mei White Transferring to University of Lynchburg

Emmanuel College freshman and Tokyo 2020 Paralympian Mei White has announced that she will be continuing her academic and swimming career at the Division III University of Lynchburg, announcing the news on Instagram a few weeks ago.

“I am very excited to announce that I will be transferring to the University of Lynchburg to further continue my academic and swimming career! Huge thank you to my family, coaches @abscdogs and friends. And thank you to the coaches at Lynchburg for giving me this amazing opportunity to swim for such an incredible team and supporting Paralympic swimming! GO ‘BURG!! 🖤❤️”

In addition to being a Paralympian, White is also the current American record holder in the SB8 50-yard breaststroke, which she set while competing for Division II Emmanuel College last November. Before competing collegiately for the Emmanuel Lions, White swam with the Athens Bulldogs Swim Club under coaches Harvey Humphries and Adam Sasso.

Internationally, she represented the United States at the aforementioned 2020 Paralympics and the 2019 Para Pan American Games, where she won a gold in the SB8 100m breaststroke and a silver in S9 400m freestyle . White’s swimming career began under Fred Lamback, a longtime Paralympic coach.

Her new swimming home, the University of Lynchburg, competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, where the women’s team finished 3rd out of 12 teams at their conference champs this past season. White’s best times put her contention of scoring in the B finals for the 500 free, 100 breast and 200 breast.

Best Times (yards)

50 Breast 36.57 (American Record SB8)

100 Breast 1:18.81

200 Breast 2:46.81

500 Free 5:33.65

The Lynchburg Hornets are coached by Brad Dunn, who will be entering his 5th season leading the team, which has only recently returned after a nearly 40-year hiatus.