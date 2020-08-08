Tokyo 2020 Olympic Rings Monument Removed Temporarily

The enormous Olympic rings monument located in Tokyo Bay has been removed this week as a result of the Summer Olympic Games’ postponement to 2021.

Per The Japan Times, the floating monument, which measures 33 meters wide by 15 meters high, was towed by a barge to a factory in Yokohama, near Tokyo, to undergo safety inspection and maintenance. The hefty piece weighs in at 69 tons.

The five Olympics ring display had been installed in January of this year, celebrating the dawning of 2020, the original timeline for the next Summer Olympic Games. Upon its original installment, the rings monument served as the centerpiece of a celebration commemorating turning the page into a then-Olympic year.

In March, however, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced at the 2020 Olympic Games would be postponed one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Plans are for the iconic Olympic rings piece to be reinstalled at the same location in the Daiba area in approximately 4 months’ time.

Below is the video of the rings moving into place via barge, providing perspective as to how massive this piece is.