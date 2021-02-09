Time To Study – The Final Of Men’s 100m Free 2019 World Championships

As we anticipated previously, it is time to study (but in a fun way).

100m freestyle. The most important race!

Race Video (only highlights have been published for public use):

The study of the average results of the 100-meter freestyle finalists allows us to make a lot of interesting considerations.

The finalist of the men’s 100m free at the 2019 World Championship were:

First of all, let’s consider the splits and laps.

The first 50-meter average is 22.85 seconds while the average time of the second half is 25.04 seconds, with a split-difference of 2.19 seconds. It is interesting to compare these data with the average time of the first three finalists and with the average time of the last five athletes. In this case the difference is 1.91 seconds for the first three and 2.37 for the last five.

The average time for the first 50m of the top 3 finishers, the medalists, is 22.69 seconds, and the average opening 50 time for places 4-8 is 22.94 seconds, with a first 50 split difference of 0.25.

For the second half the data are as follows:

24.60 for the first three athletes

25.31 for the five finalist

The difference is 0.91.

To be part of the finals, the athletes must be able to swim with an average time of 22.85, but only those who have better balance between the first and second 50 could be in the top 3 finishers.

The main difference between Dressel and all others is the first 15m. Dressel‘s time in the first 50 meters is 5.11 seconds, with a total average of the final of 5.55 while the average time of the last five finalists is 5.63 seconds.

The split off the turn is a bit faster for the first 3 athletes, but the gap is less than at the start.

From 45 meters to 65 meters (into and out of the turn), the average time of the first three swimmers is 9.36, of the last five finalists is 9.50 and for Caeleb Dressel we recorded a time of 9.24

A perceptive remark of stroke rate/tempo shows us that for the first 3 swimmers it is a bit slower than the stroke rate/tempo for the last 5 swimmers.

The distance per stroke is absolutely longer for the first 3 athletes if compared to the distance per stroke of the last five swimmers. (17cm longer as average). The power plays an important role in this situation and above all the ability to apply this power to the water.

The underwater Phase

The management of the underwater phase is interesting too. After the start the average length of the underwater phase is 12.28m, but we recorded an average length of 12.72 for the first three swimmers and of 12.01 for the last 5 athletes: this is a huge difference.

After the turn the average length of the underwater phase is 7.66m, but we recorded an average length of 8.77m for the first three athletes and of 6.99m for the last 5 swimmers.

As regards the underwater phase, the difference does not refer only to the length but also to the speed: 3.02 meter per second for the first three athletes and 2.90 for the last 5 swimmers. The first three swimmers have a more efficient underwater phase and also the difference between the underwater and swimming speed helps us to appreciate this value much more.

This shows that, while underwaters are less important in long course than in short course, they are still an incredibly important skill in the 50 meter pool.

CONCLUSION

In conclusion, the first three athletes and last five athletes differ in every single detail.

The power is the main skill necessary to swim 100m freestyle in this level, or better the ability to apply strength to the water.

This story comes courtesy of STEFANO NURRA