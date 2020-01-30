Tickets Now on Sale for Des Moines Pro Swim Series

Courtesy: USA Swimming

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Tickets are now on sale for the 2020 TYR Pro Swim Series at Des Moines event, which will take place from March 4-7 at the MidAmerican Energy Aquatic Center at the Wellmark YMCA in downtown Des Moines, Iowa. Tickets are available at usaswimming.org/tickets.

One the most competitive domestic events series on the calendar, USA Swimming’s TYR Pro Swim Series attracts between 400-600 of the world’s top swimmers, including USA Swimming National Team members, National Junior Team members and top 50 world-ranked swimmers. Events will be televised on the NBC Sports family of networks and via live stream on usaswimming.org.

Des Moines previously hosted the event last March, when current U.S. National Team members won 27 of 39 events. Michael Andrew (Encinitas, Calif./Race Pace Club) impressed the Iowa crowd, recording seven wins over the four-day competition, marking the highest win total at a single TYR Pro Swim Series competition in 2019. Andrew is expected to compete in Des Moines again at this year’s event.

Also slated to compete are Olympic medalists Caeleb Dressel (Green Cove Springs, Fla./Gator Swim Club) and Kathleen Baker (Winston Salem, N.C./Team Elite), both of whom recorded wins in Des Moines in 2019. Other Olympians joining Dressel and Baker in Des Moines are the decorated duo of Katie Ledecky (Bethesda, Md./Alto Swim Club) and Nathan Adrian (Bremerton, Wash./California Aquatics). Should Adrian enter the Des Moines water, it would be just his second TYR Pro Swim Series performance since his return to swimming following his cancer diagnosis in January of 2019.

The competition marks the third of five stops on the 2020 TYR Pro Swim Series calendar. Previous stops include Greensboro and Knoxville, while the series will continue in Mission Viejo and Indianapolis this spring. For the full TYR Pro Swim Series schedule, visit usaswimming.org.