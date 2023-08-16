Thomas Heilman Unpacks His First World Championships Performance and Gold Medal

Thomas Heilman captured fans attention December of 2021 as a 14 year old, breaking 14 National Age Group Records over 11 days at three different swimming meets. 18 months later, and only 16 years, Thomas became the youngest member of Team USA’s World Championship squad, making it in two events, 100 and 200 meter butterfly — breaking Michael Phelps’ 2001 200 butterfly National Age Group Record in the process.

At 2023 World Championships Heilman shaved more time off his 200 butterfly PB. He made the final and tied for 4th touching the wall in an astounding 1:53.82 — the fastest time for any U.S. male under the age of 18.

In the 100 butterfly prelim Heilman stopped the clock with 51.77, tying for 16th. At his first World Champs Thomas had to do a swim-off (only the 2nd swim-off of his career) with Team Great Britain’s Jacob Peters. Thomas touched the wall in 51.66, getting edged by Peters. A swim-off at World Champs sounds like pain, but if you’re only 16, it’s great developmental experience for the future.

In the 4×100 medley prelims Heilman split 51.61, helping to lift Team USA to a center lane in the final to win gold, the first World Championship gold of his career.

IN THIS PODCAST:

Heilman talks us through each U.S. Trials race and each World Championships race.

He talks about his training and racing preparation for big schedules and big events with semis under coach Gary Taylor.

He talks about the impact Michael Phelps and Caeleb Dressel have had on his career.

and have had on his career. He talks briefly about his college future and potential decision.

And he shares what his time-off will be like and when he will start his fall training.

HEILMAN PBs AFTER THIS SUMMER:

100 Fly – 51.19 – at 2023 U.S. Trials (aka USA Swimming International Team Trials)

200 Fly – 1:53.82 – at 2023 World Champs

