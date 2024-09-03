The Bachelorette’s Thomas Nguyen Discusses Discusses Experience with Reality TV, Pro Swimming

Thomas Nguyen is best known now for being a contestant on the 21st season of The Bachelorette. But before that, he was an NCAA DII All-American for Florida Southern and trained with SwimAtlanta in hopes of representing Vietnam in the 2016 Olympic Games. Listen to what Nguyen has to say about his experience in the dating and swimming pools over the last few years.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com