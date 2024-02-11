Texas Men Beat SMU, 162-137, in Eddie Reese’s Last Dual Meet

SMU vs. Texas

Feb. 9, 2024

Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center Dallas, Texas

SCY (25 yards)

PDF results

Team scores Men: No. 7 Texas 162, No. 22 SMU 137 Women: No. 2 Texas 153, SMU 118



The Texas men’s swimming and diving team defeated in-state rival SMU, 162-137, in head coach Eddie Reese‘s last dual meet after 46 seasons leading the Longhorns.

Reese will retire after the U.S. Olympic Trials in June with a record of 293-77 in dual meets at Texas and 323-88 across his entire coaching career.

Freshman backstroke specialist Will Modglin led the Longhorns with wins in the 100 back (45.67) and 200 back (1:42.82). His season bests in the 100 back (44.49) and 200 back (1:38.99) rank 4th and 7th in the NCAA, respectively.

Perhaps the best race of the day came in the 500 free, where SMU fifth-year Jack Hoagland lowered his Mustangs program record to 4:15.69, holding off Texas senior Coby Carrozza (4:16.92) by just over a second. Hoagland now ranks 16th nationally this season while Carrozza ranks 30th. A graduate transfer from Notre Dame, Hoagland shaved almost two seconds off his previous SMU record of 4:17.66 from October. He placed 5th in 1650 free at NCAAs last year while Carrozza placed 8th in 200 free.

Hoagland also a tight showdown in the 200 free with Texas freshman Nate Germonprez (1:34.52), with Hoagland touching first in 1:34.14 — the third-fastest time in Mustang history and No. 47 in the NCAA this season. Hoagland added a personal-best time in the 200 IM (1:45.33) en route to a runner-up finish behind Germonprez (1:44.22), whose season-best 1:43.14 ranks 18th nationally.

SMU fifth-year Danny Kovac had a promising performance in his third meet with the Mustangs. The graduate transfer from Missouri swept the 100 fly (45.86) and 200 fly (1:42.15) with times that rank 26th and 16th, respectively, in the NCAA this season. Kovac now owns the second-fastest butterfly times in SMU history in both events. He placed 5th in the 100 fly (44.66) and 7th in the 200 IM (1:42.11) at 2021 NCAA Championships

Texas sophomore Alec Enyeart tallied a season-best 9:01.20 in the 1000 free that ranks 37th in the NCAA. SMU senior Lance Butler claimed the 50 free crown in 19.86 ahead of Texas freshman Camden Taylor (20.24), but Taylor got redemption in the 100 free with a victory (43.80) over Butler (44.00).

Women’s Recap

Texas junior Erica Sullivan broke the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center (SMU) pool record in the 500 free to highlight the Longhorns’ 153-118 win against the Mustangs.

Sullivan clocked a season-best 4:39.17 in the 500 free that ranks 16th in the NCAA, erasing SMU’s pool record of 4:39.71 set by Auburn’s Emily Hetzer in 2019. At last year’s NCAA Championships, she placed 4th in the 500 free (4:37.28) and 5th in the 1650 free (15:50.27).

The Longhorns also set a pool record in 200 free relay (1:27.48), more than a second faster than previous record set by Louisville in 2018. Texas fifth-year Kelly Pash posted a personal-best 22.14 on the leadoff leg along with Ava Longi (21.57), Emma Sticklen (21.83), and Sienna Schellenger (21.94). Pash’s previous-best 50 free time stood at 22.27 from the 2023 Big 12 Championships last February. The butterfly specialist also collected an individual victory in the 100 free (47.71), not far off her lifetime best (47.35) from December of 2022.

The Longhorns got multiple individual wins out of Channing Hanley in the 100 breast (1:00.50) and 200 breast (2:12.26). Cal graduate transfer Alicia Wilson took the 200 IM title (1:57.96) while placing 2nd in the 100 back (53.73) behind teammate Emma Sticklen (52.13). Other Texas victories included Ava Longi in the 50 free (22.20), Erin Gemmell in the 200 free (1:44.43), and Emma Kern in the 100 fly (54.00).

SMU sophomore Jimena Leal reached the wall first in the 200 back (1:56.88) while posting a personal-best 53.99 in the 100 back on her way to 3rd place. Mustangs senior Johanna Gudmundsdottir placed 3rd in the 50 free (22.82) behind Gemmell (22.72) and Longi (22.20).