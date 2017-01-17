Texas Ford Aquatics Tops Greater Southwest

The 35th Annual Greater Southwest Invitational Swim Meet hosted by The City of Plano Swimmers took place over the weekend at the Westside Aquatic Center in Lewisville, Texas.

With 34 elite swim teams from all over the country in attendance,

Texas Ford Aquatics swam away with top honors in all three categories: High Point Men’s Team, High Point Women’s Team, and High Point Team overall. Lakeside Aquatic Club finished second in all three categories while Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence rounded out the top three in all categories as well.

Texas Ford Aquatics’ Michael Belair had a stellar weekend, taking home top honors in the 1,000 yard Freestyle, 200 yard Freestyle,100 yard Backstroke, and the 100 yard Butterfly. Belair took home the title of top scoring swimmer for the Boy’s 13-14 age group.

Not to be outdone teammates Kyle Gerard Valdez placed first in the 400 yard Individual Medley and 200 yard Individual Medley;Ryan Mok took double wins in both the 100 and 200 Breaststrokes.

Texas Ford Aquatics also had stand-out swims from 10 year old Lily

Powell who won the girls 10 & Under 50 yard Freestyle in 28.87. 10

year old teammates Trevan Valena and Matthew Zhou both touted first place finishes in the 50 yard Backstroke and 50 yard Butterfly.

Joelle Reddin secured a first place finish by swimming the 1,000 yard Freestyle in 10:25.13. Kiara Xanthos took home a first place finish in the girls 11-12 50 yard Breaststroke in a time of 31.08. On the boy’s side of 11-12, Ethan Hogan inserted his dominance in the backstrokes by winning all 3 events; the 50, 100, and 200 yard distances.

Other GSW standout swims:

Camille Murray, Metroplex Aquatics, Girls 10 & Under:

100 yard Freestyle, 1st 1:01.15

50 yard Butterfly, 1st 29.12

Lily Siripipat, King Marlin Swim Club, Girls 10 & Under:

200 yard Individual Medley, 1st 2:27.58

100 yard Backstroke, 1st 1:06.56

100 yard Individual Medley, 1st 1:08.25

100 yard Butterfly, 1st 1:07.64

50 yard Backstroke, 1st 30.83

100 yard Breaststroke, 1st 1:17.50

Oliver Feng, Lakeside Aquatics Club, Boys 10 & Under:

200 yard Individual Medley, 1st 2:29.51

200 yard Freestyle, 1st 2:20.16

50 yard Breaststroke, 1st 35.26

100 yard Individual Medley, 1st 1:09.64

100 yard Breaststroke, 1st 1:16.62

Reimer Bouma, Metroplex Aquatics, Boys 10 & Under:

200 yard Freestyle, 1st 2:07.91

100 yard Backstroke, 1st 1:05.67

100 yard Butterfly, 1st 1:08.57

50 yard Freestyle, 1st 27.29

Julia Wozniak, Lakeside Aquatic Club, Girls 11 & 12:

400 yard Individual Medley, 1st 4:42.10

200 yard Individual Medley, 1st 2:12.98

100 yard Breaststroke, 1st 1:07.77

200 yard Breaststroke, 1st 2:28.08

50 yard Freestyle, 1st 25.13

Cooper Lucas, Lakeside Aquatic Club, Boys 11 & 12:

1,000 yard Freestyle, 1st 10:32.01

500 yard Freestyle, 1st 5:03.23

Hugh Chang, Lakeside Aquatics Club, Boys 11 & 12:

100 yard Freestyle, 1st 52.43

200 yard Freestyle, 1st 1:53.54

200 yard Butterfly, 1st 2:06.60

100 yard Butterfly, 1st 57.98

50 yard Freestyle, 1st 24.34

Zhier Fan, Metroplex Aquatics, Boys 11 & 12:

200 yard Individual Medley, 1st 2:08.40

100 yard Breaststroke, 1st 1:04.87

100 yard Individual Medley, 1st 58.47

200 yard Individual Medley, 1st 2:09.35

200 yard Breaststroke, 1st 2:18.54

Sophia Todd, City of Richardson Swim Team, Girls 13 & 14:

200 yard Individual Medley, 1st 2:08.95

100 yard Butterfly, 1st 57.64

Amelia Warren, Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence, Girls 13 & 14:

400 yard Individual Medley, 1st 4:29.39

200 yard Butterfly, 1st 2:08.00

Dylan Kruger, Phoenix Swim Club, Boys 13 & 14:

100 yard Freestyle, 1st 48.90

50 yard Freestyle, 1st 22.46

100 yard Individual Medley, 1st 56.71

Miriam Guevara, El Paso Aqua Posse, Girls 15 & Over:

100 yard Butterfly, 1st 54.62

200 yard Backstroke, 1st 2:00.52

200 yard Butterfly, 1st 1:59.24

100 yard Backstroke, 1st 55.83

Amanda Armstrong, Rockwall Center of Excellence, Girls 15 & Over:

100 yard Freestyle, 1st 51.10

50 yard Freestyle, 1st 23.55

100 yard Individual Medley, 1st 58.53

Jace Brown, Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence, Boys 15 & Over:

100 yard Freestyle, 1st 46.27

200 yard Individual Medley, 1st 1:52.61

100 yard Butterfly, 1st 50.38

Felix Van Cauwelaert, Dallas Mustangs, Boys 15 & Over:

200 yard Freestyle, 1st 1:39.76

Ford Blaylock, Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence, Boys 15 & Over:

1,000 yard Freestyle, 1st 9:27.08

500 yard Freestyle, 1st 4:34.07

400 yard Individual Medley, 1st 4:00.93

1,650 yard Freestyle, 1st 16:23.82

Benjamin Patton, Wichita Swim Club, Boys 15 & Over:

200 yard Backstroke, 1st 1:51.01

100 yard Backstroke, 1st 50.88

100 yard Individual Medley, 1st 52.58

