Texas A&M’s Bonilla Flores, Goeriak Among Standouts At Texas Senior Circuit No. 2 Meet

2025 Dallas Mustangs Texas Senior Circuit No. 2

June 6-8, 2025

Dallas, TX

LCM

Swimmers both older and younger produced good times at the Dallas Mustangs Senior Circuit No. 2 meet earlier this month.

Among the older swimmers who shined were two from Texas A&M.

Roberto Bonilla Flores, who was a sophomore this past season for the Aggies, won the 200 breast in a personal best time of 2:14.86 and was second in the 100 breast with a time of 1:03.55 in the men’s competition.

In the women’s competition, soon-to-be Texas A&M senior Giulia Goerigk won the 200 breast (2:33.06), 200 IM (personal best 2:17.76) and 400 IM (4:52.22).

Alberca Olimpica Cancun won both the combined and women’s team competition, while SMU-Summer/Club won the men’s event.

Travis Gulledge, a sophomore at A&M, set a personal best time of 27.44 to win the 50 breaststroke. Watson Nguyen, a sophomore at Pennsylvania, was right behind in second with a personal best time of 27.49.

As for the younger swimmers, here were some notable standouts.

17-year-old Gabriel Campos swam personal bests in three events during the men’s competition, winning the 200 IM (2:0-7.34), finishing 2nd in the 200 breast (2:18.17) and taking 5th in the 100 breast (1:04.43). Among 17-year-old boys this season, he has the ninth-fastest time in the 200 breast and the 13th-fastest in the 200 IM.

swam personal bests in three events during the men’s competition, winning the 200 IM (2:0-7.34), finishing 2nd in the 200 breast (2:18.17) and taking 5th in the 100 breast (1:04.43). Among 17-year-old boys this season, he has the ninth-fastest time in the 200 breast and the 13th-fastest in the 200 IM. In the women’s competition, 17-year-old Emma Bibza of Lakeside Aquatic Club swam personal best times to finish 2nd in both the 200 IM (2:19.17) and 50 breast (33.78). Among 17-year-old girls this season, she has the 12th-fastest time in the 200 IM.

of Lakeside Aquatic Club swam personal best times to finish 2nd in both the 200 IM (2:19.17) and 50 breast (33.78). Among 17-year-old girls this season, she has the 12th-fastest time in the 200 IM. Livi Roberts , 17, of Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence, finished 2nd in the 200 breast (personal best 2:33.65) and 100 breast (1:12.49). Among 17-year-old girls this season, she has the ninth-fastest time in the 200 breast and the 17th-fastest in the 100 breast.

, 17, of Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence, finished 2nd in the 200 breast (personal best 2:33.65) and 100 breast (1:12.49). Among 17-year-old girls this season, she has the ninth-fastest time in the 200 breast and the 17th-fastest in the 100 breast. Evan Pan-Wang , a 15-year-old from Metroplex Aquatics, won the 50 free in 23.92, and was 2nd in the 100 fly (personal best 55.24) and 3rd in the 100 free (personal best 51.94) during the men’s competition. Among 15-year-old boys this season, he has the fourth-fastest time in the 100 free, and the fifth-fastest times in both the 50 free and 100 fly.

, a 15-year-old from Metroplex Aquatics, won the 50 free in 23.92, and was 2nd in the 100 fly (personal best 55.24) and 3rd in the 100 free (personal best 51.94) during the men’s competition. Among 15-year-old boys this season, he has the fourth-fastest time in the 100 free, and the fifth-fastest times in both the 50 free and 100 fly. Another 15-year-old, Ethan Zhou, set personal bests in the 50 breast (29.87), 100 breast (1:05.00) 200 breast (2:21.30) and 200 IM (2:11.30) during the men’s competition. Among 15-year-old boys this season, he has the third-fastest time in the 200 breast and the fifth-fastest in the 100 breast.

Combined Team Standings — Top 5

Alberca Olimpica Cancun, 694.2 City of Richardson Swim Team, 647.7 SMU-Summer/Club, 633.2 Longhorn Aquatics, 597.5 Metroplex Aquatics, 592.4

Women’s Team Standings — Top 5

Alberca Olimpica Cancun, 694.2 City of Richardson Swim Team, 647.7 Longhorn Aquatics, 642.4 Tyler Rose Aquatic Club, 620.5 Rockwall Aquatic Center, 606.3

Men’s Team Standings – Top 5