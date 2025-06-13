Tennessee Head Swim Coach Matt Kredich Receives Contract Extension Through 2030

The University of Tennessee has announced a contract extension with head swimming & diving coach Matt Kredich that will keep him with the Vols through the 2029-2030 academic year. A spokesperson for the school says that the agreement is verbal and terms will be released in the next few weeks when the paper copy is signed.

This is the 4th straight offseason in which Kredich has received a contract extension

Most of these extensions have come with a raise, including last year when he received a $10,000 bump per year. That lifted his annual base salary to $270,000 per season, about a 30% increase over the original contract that he signed in 2019.

“Matt is undeniably one of the top coaches in the sport, having elevated our swimming and diving program to one of the premier teams in the country,” said Tennessee Director of Athletics Danny White. “Under his leadership, we have consistently set new standards and are on a clear path to continue our pursuit of championships on Rocky Top!”

The extension comes after another history-making season for Tennessee, this time with the men rising up to the occasion.

Prior to the 2023 NCAA Championships, the Vols and Lady Vols had never finished inside the top 10 in the same season, but have now achieved the feat three years in a row. At the 2025 NCAA Championships, both teams placed 5th overall—the first time both eclipsed that threshold in the same season.

For the men that included NCAA titles in the 50 free (Jordan Crooks), 200 free relay, and 400 free relay. The 200 and 400 free relays, as well as Crooks’ prelims swim in the 100 free, all set new NCAA Records.

Other Achievements During His Tenure

Courtesy: Tennessee Athletics

Since 2005-06, Kredich has guided Tennessee student-athletes to a combined 102 SEC and 12 NCAA titles. The two programs have achieved a comprehensive total of 807 All-American certificates under his guidance, while four different Vols and Lady Vols have garnered six SEC Swimmer of the Year honors with his coaching, including two-time 50 free national champion Jordan Crooks in 2023 and 2025. A Tennessee swimmer has won the conference’s top recognition in five of the last seven seasons.

Over the last nine seasons, the Lady Vols have finished fourth or better in the SEC every season, while the Vols have placed inside the top three five times. At the NCAA Championships, the women currently own a streak of seven straight top-10 finishes and have achieved the feat 12 times with Kredich at the helm compared to placing inside the top 10 just three times before his arrival. The Vols have posted top-15 finishes at eight NCAA meets under Kredich, including the first back-to-back-to-back (2023-25) top-10 efforts since achieving the feat from 1989 until 2001.

Bringing in some of the best talent in the world, Kredich has coached 24 Olympians who competed at Tennessee, including three medalists. During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Tennessee saw program-record 17 Vols and Lady Vols compete, shattering the previous record of seven from 2020 Tokyo. Throughout the week, UT swimmers won a pair of medals, broke five national records and advanced to seven finals. In addition, he and his staff have trained numerous athletes who qualified for the Olympics after their collegiate careers.

Tennessee student-athletes have excelled in the classroom with Kredich at the helm. Since 2010, the Lady Vols boast 84 first-team Scholar All-Americans and 121 total honorees. As a program, the women have earned CSCAA Scholar All-American Team recognition for 14 consecutive seasons. On the men’s side, a total of 71 Vols received Scholar All-American status, with 40 recognized on the first team, since 2012-13. The program has been named to the Scholar All-American Team list during 21 of the 22 semesters under Kredich.

During the 2023-24 academic year, Martin Espernberger earned SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors, the second time a Tennessee swimmer had won the award under Kredich’s direction. In the last three years, the Big Orange have combined to garner 16 College Sports Communicators Academic All-American selections. He’s had 23 total honorees while at the helm.

With the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign, Kredich finished his 20th season on Rocky Top and 13th as head of both the men’s and women’s programs.