Tennessee’s Harrison Lierz Posts Season Best 45.46 100 Fly in SEC Tuesday Morning Time Trials

Southeastern Conference (SEC) – Men and Women

Though the official swimming action doesn’t take place until tonight with the 200 medley and 800 free relays, the SEC Championships are already underway down in Athens, as there was diving yesterday and time trials session this morning. There weren’t too many time trials this morning, but there were a handful of notable swims.

Tennessee’s Harrison Lierz posted a 45.46 in the men’s 100 fly. That swim marks a season best for Lierz, blowing away his previous high mark for the season, which was 47.05. Moreover, he was just off his career best of 45.40, which he swam to finish 4th in this event at last year’s SEC Championships. The swim this morning bodes well for Lierz, who is currently entered the race the 50 free, 100 fly, 100 back, 200 back, and 100 free, individually, but he’ll, of course, have to drop 2 of those events.

Mizzou senior Sierra Smith clocked a 22.33 in the women’s 50 free this morning, clipping her season best of 22.40. Smith was also just off her career best of 22.22, which she swam at last year’s SECs. She finished 8th in the 100 free at last year’s SECs.

Tennessee’s Ryan Williams popped a career best in the 100 breast this morning, swimming a 53.77, which came in just under his previous best of 53.95. Williams enters the meet with a season best of 54.53.