Tennessee’s Erika Brown Continues Meteoric Rise With 20.81 Relay Split

Braden Keith
by Braden Keith 5

February 14th, 2018 College, News, SEC

2018 Men’s & Women’s SEC Championships

While Caeleb Dressel was turning heads with a 17.92 anchor on the men’s 200 medley relay to open the 2018 SEC Championships, Tennessee’s Erika Brown had arguably a more historically-significant swim to anchor the Volunteers’ winning women’s relay.

Brown split 20.81 to finish Tennesssee’s medley relay and erase a 7-tenths of a second deficit to Texas A&M. As far as we can tell, that’s the 3rd-fastest relay split in history by a woman.

The sophomore has been building herself into a household name all season. She swam a 21.50 at the Tennessee Invitational in November that ranks her 3rd in the NCAA this season and gives her the top seed for Thursday’s individual event. She also ranks 5th nationally in the 100 free (47.54) and 1st nationally in the 100 fly (50.33). As a freshman, she was outside of the top 50 nationally in the 50 with a season-best of 22.33 and only swam the 100 fly only twice – with a season-best of 55.12.

Fastest 50 yard free relay splits, Women:

  1. Simone Manuel, Stanford – 20.78, 2017
  2. Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace, Auburn – 20.80, 2012
  3. Erika Brown, Tennessee – 20.81, 2018
  4. Kelsi Worrell, Louisville – 20.84, 2016

In This Story

Leave a Reply

5 Comments on "Tennessee’s Erika Brown Continues Meteoric Rise With 20.81 Relay Split"

newest oldest most voted
Taa

Epic she practically came out of nowhere.

Vote Up13-2Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Pvdh

Sorta like Comerford

Vote Up220Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Tnfan

Impressive split!

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Coach Mike 1952

Ya!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
paloozas

pretty sure that’s stanzi moseley in the cover picture…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »