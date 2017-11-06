Tennessee Volunteers Swimming Hype Video: “Saturday”

The Tennessee Volunteers got their biggest win of the season so far on Thursday when they swept Louisville on the road, including their 6th-ranked women’s team and 12th-ranked men’s team (SwimSwam Power Rankings).

Tennessee sophomore Sam Rice didn’t make the trip to Louisville, but the team’s success was so great that Rice was inspired to produce a hype video of the team’s Saturday workout. Besides the swimmers, the video features the team’s new assistant coach, Rich Murphy, who joined the team this offseason from the Dynamo Swim Club in Atlanta.

Song: Lil Pump – Gucci Gang