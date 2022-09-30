Tennessee & UNCW Dual Postponed To Saturday

Courtesy: Tennessee Athletics

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Due to inclement weather in the area, the swimming & diving meet between Tennessee and UNC Wilmington has been postponed until Saturday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m.

SwimSwam Note: The meet was initially scheduled for Friday.

The competition will be live streamed on FloSports ($), and live stats will be available on the Meet Mobile app.

