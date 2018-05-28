Tennessee Scores Verbal Commitment from Dayton Raiders’ Isabella Gable

Greenville, Ohio’s Isabella Gable has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee for 2019-20. Gable is currently a junior at Arcanum High School and she swims year-round for Dayton aiders. She will join fellow commits Kenna Haney, Lyndsey Huizenga, and Natalie Ungaretti in the class of 2023.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commit to University of Tennessee!! I’d like to thank my friends & family for their endless support, the teammates who taught me the importance of having fun, and all the amazing swimmers and coaches I’ve met & built relationships with in this process. All the glory to God, go Vols!!!🧡🧡”

Gable was runner-up in the 200 free (1:48.93) and placed fourth in the 100 back (56.09) at the 2018 OHSAA Division 2 Championships. In club swimming she represents Dayton Raiders, extending her range to the 100/200 freestyle, 200 backstroke, and IMs. At 2017 Winter Juniors East she competed in the 100/200/500 free, 200 back and 200 IM, finaling in the 200 free and 200 back. She kicked off her 2018 long course season with early-season PBs in the 100 free (59.50) and 100 back (1:05.41) at PSS Indianapolis

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:47.63

100 free – 50.71

50 back – 26.17

100 back – 55.43

200 back – 1:59.37

200 IM – 2:04.17

