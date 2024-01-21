What Does A $200 Million Athletics Budget Look Like?

The University of Tennessee brought in over $202 million in revenue in the 2023 fiscal year. Out of that operating revenue, the women’s swimming and diving program brought in over $416,000, the 4th highest women’s program. The men’s program brought in over $254,000, the 4th highest out of any men’s program.

Earlier this week, SwimSwam reported on Cal and UCLA’s growing budget deficits within their athletic departments. Both schools are switching conferences this year in the large conference realignment happening this off-season.

Tennessee, on the other hand, does not look like they are having a growing budget deficit. This was the first time the school has eclipsed the $200 million mark in operating revenue. The school also had large growth rates in ticket sales, concessions and parking, contributions, and licensing, ads, and sponsors.

View Tennessee’s full fiscal year report here.

The most important numbers are that the school had $202,097,305 in total operating revenue and $191,032,519 in total operating expenses, marking a profit of over $11 million.

On the swimming/diving-specific end, the school earned $416,193 in operating revenue from women’s swimming and diving. Only women’s basketball ($3.87 million), softball ($1.03 million), and volleyball ($425,772) had a greater operating revenue. This placed women’s swimming and diving ahead of golf, rowing, soccer, tennis, and track/cross country.

Men’s swimming and diving earned $254,070 in operating revenue, the 4th highest on the men’s side. Football brought in over $134.9 million, men’s basketball brought in over $21.87 million, and baseball brought in over $4.33 million. Swimming and diving brought in more operating revenue than golf, tennis, and track/cross country.

A large difference between the men’s and women’s swimming and diving operating revenue numbers came through the “ticket sales” revenue details. Women’s swimming and diving reported $159,008 in revenue while the men’s program had $0 in revenue. Although specific details are not given on these ticket sales, the school hosted the 2023 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships in March.