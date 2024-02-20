TeBeest Brothers Power McFarland Boys To Wisconsin Division II State Title

2024 WIAA Boys Division 2 State Meet

February 16-17, 2024

Waukesha, Wis.

Waukesha South High School Natatorium

SCY (25 yards)

Full Meet Results (PDF)

After losing a heartbreaker by 5.5 points last year, the McFarland High School boys roared to a decisive victory at the Wisconsin Division II State Championships over the weekend in Waukesha, ousting defending champion Rhinelander by 82 points.

McFarland won seven events to pile up 325 points for their eighth championship in program history, led by a trio of brothers who put on a show throughout the meet.

Junior Shane TeBeest and his twin freshmen brothers Cale and Blake TeBeest were the driving force behind McFarland’s title win, combining for four individual victories and contributing to a sweep of the relays.

Blake, 15, won the 100 back (49.00) and 200 IM (1:52.88) with a pair of personal best times, including knocking three and a half seconds off his old mark in the 200 IM (1:56.39).

Cale, also 15, and Shane, 17, went head-to-head in the 50 free and 100 fly, with the younger brother edging out the victory both times.

Cale clocked 20.94 in the 50 free to inch past Shane’s 20.96, and then in the 100 fly, Cale emerged, 50.23 to 50.48. All four swims marked new best times, though Cale’s 50 free mark was short-lived.

After the 50 free, Cale led off McFarland’s 200 free relay in 20.86, and was followed by Preston Nygaard (22.00), Luke Morrison (21.82) and Lyon Hall (20.50) as they combined to break the eight-year-old State Record of 1:25.80 in a time of 1:25.18.

In the meet finale, Shane (46.38), Cale (45.96), Blake (45.45) and Hall (44.71) roared to a time of 3:02.50 in the 400 free relay, obliterating the State Record set back in 2009 (3:07.84) by more than five seconds.

McFarland also won the 200 medley relay in 1:33.60, as Blake (23.12), Nygaard (26.25), Shane (22.51) and Morrison (21.72) fell just shy of the 1:33.52 State Record.

The other standout performer at the meet was Nicolet senior Jack Sullivan, who set a pair of State Records en route to a sweep of the 100 and 200 free events.

A Notre Dame commit, Sullivan clocked 1:37.80 in the 200 free to lower his own State Record of 1:38.72 set last season, falling just short of his lifetime best of 1:37.42 set in December at Winter Juniors.

The 18-year-old followed up by taking down a 29-year-old State Record in the 100 free, touching in 44.57 to take down the previous mark of 45.18 set by Tom Wanezek, the father of the Wanezek sisters, in 1995.

Sullivan owns a best time of 44.48 from Winter Juniors and won last year’s title in 45.27.

Other winners at the meet were Whitefish Bay senior Finn Holdredge in the 500 free (4:31.42), who moved up from his runner-up finish last season, his sophomore teammate Tyler Emory in the 1-meter diving event (374.40) who was third as a freshman, and Stoughton junior Julian Callender, who repeated in the 100 breast (56.91).

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS – TOP 5