Teagan O’Dell Posts Personal Best 2:00.84 200 Free at SCS June Age Group Meet

2022 CA SCS June Age Group

  • June 16-20, 2022
  • Several sites in Southern California Swimming
  • LCM (50m)
  • Results on MeetMobile

The 2022 CA SCS/RMDA June Age Group meet was held from June 16-18 in La Mirada, CA, while Irvine Novaquatics hosted their own meet in Irvine. It featured some fast age group swimming, including stellar performances by Beach Cities Swimming 11-year-old Gabi Brito. A young sprinter, Brito clocked new personal bests in the 50 free and 100 free. In the 50, Brito swam a 27.70 leading off a 200 free relay, and she posted a 1:01.46 in the 100 free.

The younger Brito also swam a lifetime best in the 200 free (2:14.78) and 100 back (1:11.16). With her swims at this meet, Brito is currently the 2nd-fastest 11-year-old in the country this year in the 50 and 100 free.

Gabi’s older sister, Bella Brito, a 14-year-old, had an impressive performance herself. Bella swam a 1:12.14 100 breast, marking a new personal best. She also clocked a 57.33 100 free, again a personal best. The older Brito posted two other personal bests, coming in the 100 fly (1:02.54) and 200 IM (2:22.08).

Another 14-year-old, Kayla Han out of host La Mirada Armada, swam well at the meet. Han, who famously qualified for the last Summer’s Olympic Trials Wave I meet at the age of 12, swam a 57.76 100 free at this meet, establishing a new personal best. Although her other races weren’t personal bests, Han clocked some quick times. She posted a 2:17.76 200 IM, 4:50.21 400 IM, 2:03.46 200 free, and 4:15.83 400 free.

Rising star Teagan O’Dell, an Irvine Novaquatics 15-year-old, swam a new personal best in the 200 free. O’Dell finished the race in 2:00.84, undercutting her previous best of 2:01.50, which was set at the beginning of the month at the Mission Viejo Pro Swim Series. O’Dell also clocked a 29.04 leading off a 200 medley relay, coming in just off her personal best of 28.84 in the 50 back.

