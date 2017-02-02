TBT WATCH: Michael Phelps Before He Was a Star

Michael Phelps has been a household name in the United States since the 2004 Olympic Games where he won six gold medals and two bronze medals – but can trace his humble beginnings back to the North Baltimore Aquatic Club where he began training since he was seven.

In this video, we get a sneak peek into the life of Phelps before he was a star, focusing on his teenage years. Also featured in the video is a young Bob Bowman speaking highly of Phelps, including praising his mental attributes and physical attributes that make him even better.

Moving forward in the video Phelps gives the reporter a walkthrough of his then new Cadillac that he got customized. The car is filled with television screens, a high quality subwoofer in the back, and an original Xbox. And can’t forget about the 22-inch spinner rims that Phelps had put on the car as well.

Towards the end of the interview, Phelps goes on to discuss his goals for Athens where he said, “Coming back with one gold medal, I’ll be completely happy.”

He accomplished that goal with his win in the 400m IM in Athens, and then added five more despite saying, “one gold medal is all I want,” prior to the Games. Phelps went on to become the most decorated Olympian in history with a whopping 28 medals, 23 of which are gold.