Taylor Ruck Pops 2:07.3 200 Back To Open Canadian Junior Championships

RBC CANADIAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

The inaugural RBC Canadian Junior Championships kicked off today in Toronto, and two-time Olympic medalist Taylor Ruck delivered a big performance in her only event of the competition.

Competing in the Girls 15-17 200 back, Ruck had gone a best time in prelims at 2:08.75, but she wasn’t done there. In the final she dominated the field, coming in at 2:07.62 for the 6th fastest time in the world this year.

The swim made her the 3rd fastest Canadian in history, trailing only Olympic medalist Hilary Caldwell and 100m world record holder Kylie Masse, and moved her up from 59th to 26th all-time in the event. She also narrowly missed Daria Ustinova‘s Junior world record of 2:07.29. She broke Sinead Russell‘s 15-17 age group record of 2:08.89 in both prelims and finals.

Madison Broad (2:13.56) and Aela Janvier (2:13.71) won silver and bronze in the event, with Rosie Zavaros 4th in 2:14.91.

Asia Minnes won the 13-14 category in 2:18.50 over Emma O’Croinin (2:19.60).

Joshua Liendo unloaded a dominant 54.76 in the Boys 14-16 100 fly, winning by over two seconds and going faster than the 15-17 winner. Tai Long Singh won that category in 54.98.

Mabel Zavaros claimed the girls 15-17 100 fly title in 1:00.54, and Genevieve Sasseville (1:01.89) won for the 13-14 age group.

The other individual event contested was the boys 1500 free, where Ryley McRae (15:35.87) and Mathew Fuller (16:01.27) won the 14-16 and 15-17 categories respectively.

Closing the session was the mixed 400 free relay, where the University of Calgary Swim Club (3:39.13) edged out Markham Aquatic Club (3:39.76) for the win. Mehdi Ayoubi (50.32) of CAMO and Hanna Henderson (57.03) of Etobicoke had the top splits in the field. Stephen Calkins (51.35) and Ruslan Gaziev (51.76) also had impressive lead-offs for UCSC and MAC.