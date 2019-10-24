Tanner Edwards Breaks 100 Back Meet Record at SCHSL 4A State Meet

2019 SCHSL 4A Championships

October 12, 2019

University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC

Short Course Yards

Results

Team Scores

TOP 5 TEAM SCORES

GIRLS

1. Eastside – 463

2. Hilton Head Island – 359

3. Greenville – 305

4. South Aiken – 291

5. AC Flora – 271

BOYS

1. Eastside – 511

2. North Augusta – 315

3. AC Flora – 282

4. South Aiken – 263

5. Myrtle Beach – 229

Eastside High School swept the South Carolina High School 4A state meet on October 12th, at University of South Carolina’s pool. Senior Riley Parker was a star for Eastside, winning two individual events and helping two Eastside relays to state titles. Parker took the girls 200 free in time of 1:52.50, touching the wall first by exactly 2 seconds. She was out in 26.31, then swam a very cinsistent race, splitting 28.55, 28.84, and 28.80 on the last 3 50s. She went on to win the 100 free in 51.45, coming home in a speedy 26.38.

Parker also swam on the winning Eastside 200 medley and 400 free relays. She led off the 200 medley relay in 26.39, which was the fastest backstroke split in the field. Cara Bognar followed Parker in 30.67, then Caroline Parker split 27.78, and Hayden Penny anchored in 24.61 for a final time of 1:49.45. Riley parker also anchored the 400 free relay in 50.92, which was the fastest split in the field by a considerable amount. Bognar led the relay off in 54.21, and was followed by Mady Miller (57.28), and Ella Penny (53.20) for a final time of 3:35.61.

Greenville senior Anna Havens Rice was another double event winner in the girls meet. She first took home the state title in the 200 IM, roaring to victory in 2:02.40, which was the fastest in the field by over 5 seconds. Taking the race out very quickly, Rice touched the 100 wall in 56.61, thanks to a 25.84 fly split and 30.77 back split. She also went on to win the 100 breast, clocking a 1:03.50. She took that race out in 29.79, marking herself as the only swimmer in the field to split under 31 seconds on the first 50.

Lancaster junior Makenzy Mills also took home two individual state titles. Mills first won the girls 100 fly, finishing in 55.32, then went on to win the 100 back in 56.43.

In the men’s meet, AC Flora junior Tanner Edwards won two individual events, and broke a meet record. Edwards started his day with a lead-off split of 23.28 in the 200 medley relay, which was the fastest backstroke split in the field. Edwards went on to win the 100 fly, clocking a quick 50.48 after taking it out in 23.98. Edwards then won the boys 100 back in 49.79, touching first by over 5 seconds. He also broke the SCHSL 4A meet record, which stood at 50.40 by Michael Juengel.

Myrtle Beach’s Ian Morgan was another double event winner. Morgan first took the boys 200 IM, touching in 1:54.39 to pass Thayer Loose on the last 50 with a speedy 25.90. Morgan went on to win the 500 free in 4:37.51.