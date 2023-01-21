Swiss World Championship Finalist Robin Yeboah Commits to Georgia Tech (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Swiss national relay record holder Robin Yeboah has verbally committed to join the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets for the fall of 2023.

“I’m absolutely stoked to announce my verbal commitment to the Georgia Institute of Technology starting in the fall of 2023! I can’t wait to experience the next steps in my academic and athletic endeavors in the humble and uplifting environment everyone creates at GT. Thank you Xav, my family, and friends that have helped me make one of the easiest decisions of my life. “GO JACKETS!”

Yeboah trains with the club team Schwimmverein beider Basel located in Muttenz, a small town with a population of about 17,000 on the northern border of Switzerland. Under coach Xavier Fleury, Yeboah earned a spot on Switzerland’s 2021 Short Course World Championship roster and crushed his world championship debut. He anchored Switzerland’s national record-setting 4×100 free relay during finals, bringing the team of Roman Mityukov, Antonio Djakovic, and Thomas Hallock home with a final time of 3:11.53.

Earlier that year, Yeboah was a four-time finalist at the 2021 Swiss Short Course Championships in November and a three-time finalist at the 2021 Swiss National Championships in April. He has had a successful history as part of Switzerland’s junior national team, most notably as a three-time champion at the 2019 Junior Swiss Championship. There, he won the 100 fly, 100 free, and 200 free and placed second in the 400 free.

At the 2021 European Junior Championships in Rome, Yeboah placed 16th in the 50-meter free semifinal (23.31) and 14th in the 100-meter free semifinal with a lifetime best time of 50.42. He blasted a personal best 50 free time in prelims (23.19).

Best LCM times (converted to SCY):

50m free – 23.19, Jul 2021 (20.17)

100m free – 50.42, Jul 2021 (43.98)

200m free – 1:55.39, Mar 2022 (1:41.07)

50m fly – 24.80, Dec 2022 (21.71)

100m fly – 55.73, Apr 2021 (48.94)

Yeboah graduated from the International School Basel, an International Baccalaureate (IB) school, in June 2022 and is currently more than halfway through 18 weeks of training at the Swiss Armed Forces Sport Center of Competence.

His lifetime best times would have placed him close to making a 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championship final. He would have finished in 28th place in the 100 free (which would have made him the Yellowjackets’ second-highest-placing finisher) and 39th in the 50 free (which would have made them their third-highest-placing finisher.)

Georgia Tech still has strong ACC Championship finalists in the 100 and 200 free with junior and Turkish national record holder Batur Ünlü who placed 6th in the 200 free and 21st in the 100 free last season. But, their butterfly and 50 freestyle groups took a hit from seniors who graduated last summer. The Yellowjackets graduated their top two 100 butterfliers (Christian Ferraro who placed 8th and Kyle Barone who placed 21st in the event at the 2022 ACC Championships) and their highest-placing 50 freestyler Austin Daniel who finished in 23rd place. Yeboah’s converted best 100 fly time of 48.94 will help replenish and strengthen the butterfly group, although it would have missed making the final in 42nd place at last season’s championship meet.

Yeboah has expressed interest in attending college in the United States on social media since at least 2018, but at first, it looked like he might end up competing in the Southeastern Conference (SEC.) He attended a Florida swim camp in 2018 and posted photos with Gator alumni Ryan Lochte and Caeleb Dressel, hinting in the caption “#futurehome?”

Georgia Tech men are coming off a 5th place finish at the 2022 ACC Conference Championships under head coach Courtney Shealy Hart.

Yeboah joins Bennett Parramore, Ricky Balduccini, Victor Sega, and Henry Gibbs in the Yellowjackets’ class of 2023 verbal commitments.

