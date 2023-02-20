SwimTopia Presents: Meet Maestro Tames The Meet Madness

Courtesy of SwimTopia, a SwimSwam partner.

Though having made a name for itself in the summer swim team market, SwimTopia’s meet management solution Meet Maestro truly steals the show. User-friendly, adaptable, and versatile, Meet Maestro is a game changer. Some of Meet Maestro’s best loved features are:

A web-based platform that allows teams to time with stopwatches or one of SwimTopia’s current timing system integrations

The ability to display team standings, records, and time standards throughout the course of a meet

The capacity to make adjustments before meets in case of scratches

It’s compatibility with other meet management softwares for entry collection/meet merging/results

It’s customizable meet set-up that enables you to abide by team/league events and entry rules

A robust back-end with: psych sheets, heat sheets, timer sheets, positive check-in sheets, results, time reports, and PR/place ribbon labels (to just name a few!)

The ability for users to follow meets in the SwimTopia mobile app. Full heat sheets and results (and more!) can be accessed with a SwimTopia mobile app Pro subscription

Teams love how easy it is to set up meets in Meet Maestro. When all competing teams in a meet use SwimTopia and Meet Maestro, you reduce (or even eliminate!) the need to share event, entry, and results files via email. Our customers have found that training new volunteers on meet software has never been easier:

“We have been using Meet Maestro to run our summer swim meets and have found the system to be truly intuitive. Summer league is run by volunteers who simply don’t have the time to invest in classes to learn a new system. With Meet Maestro they don’t have to. Our volunteers just sit down and get right to work with minimal direction from me.“ Heather Urgon, Copperfield Dolphins

Meet Maestro is included with every SwimTopia subscription. SwimTopia offers Premium and Lite accounts with varying team management features, but both include all our meet management features and Meet Maestro. If you’re looking to solve both your team and meet management needs, you’ll find our Premium account does it all. If you’re looking to use Meet Maestro to run meets and don’t need all of Premium’s team management bells and whistles, a Lite account is for you.

Since its launch in 2018, Meet Maestro has been used to run over 9,000 swim meets. Sign up for a demo and see not just Meet Maestro in action, but also our entire arsenal of team management features. You’ll be impressed with how seamlessly the two pair.

SwimTopia, launched in 2011, has become a team management mainstay in the summer recreational market. Known for its user-centric interface, robust arsenal of features, and learnability, SwimTopia has made running swim teams as simple as possible. The features suite includes: registration, communications, team store capabilities, meet and volunteer sign up, and reporting.

SwimTopia’s meet management solution Meet Maestro has the same fluid functionality and is included with every SwimTopia account. Meet Maestro makes it easy to create swim meets, create entries, and seamlessly run meets through a browser. In tandem with SwimTopia’s mobile app, users can receive updates for “favorite” swimmers, view live results, receive swim reminders and results notifications, and see an overview of their family’s account (with best times, volunteer points, and more).

Receptive and adaptive, SwimTopia's "customer first" mentality has helped the company grow to benefit the swim team market.