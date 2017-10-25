SwimSwam Pulse: Voters Split On Ervin Kneeling During Anthem

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers for their opinions on Anthony Ervin‘s decision to kneel during the national anthem at an international meet:

RESULTS

Question: Anthony Ervin kneeling during the national anthem is

  • Patriotic – 25.7%
  • Unpatriotic – 35.9%
  • Neither – 38.4%

35% of voters found Anthony Ervin‘s decision to kneel during the U.S. national anthem at the Raia Rapida meet “unpatriotic,” but 38% said it was neither patriotic nor unpatriotic.

Ervin knelt during the American national anthem at the meet a few weeks ago, following a growing trend in the NFL where professional football players kneel during the anthem to protest what they consider racially-oriented police brutality in the United States. The decision has created a hot-button issue in football that has now crossed over into swimming. Another wrinkle to Ervin’s decision to kneel is that the meet was an international one, taking place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Ervin is the son of a black father and white mother and was the first black American swimmer to win an Olympic gold medal in swimming.

He’s historically been very outspoken on social and political issues, and Ervin’s decision to kneel in Brazil set off a firestorm of comments on both sides. This poll brought in almost 900 responses in a week, much higher than our polls typically run, though not our most-voted poll. More voters considered Ervin’s statement as “unpatriotic” than “patriotic,” but a majority of people categorized it in neither of those two categories.

 

Uberfan

In my opinion protesting is the most American thing in the world and patriotic

22 minutes 20 seconds ago
SinkorSwim

I am protesting your comment on the corner of 59th and 10th street, come join me.

17 seconds ago
