SwimSwam Pulse: 45.7% Predict 3-4 U.S. Open Records During Conference Meets

Question: How many NCAA/U.S. Open Records will fall over the next month during Conference Championships?

RESULTS

3-4 – 45.7%

45.7% 5+ – 36.5%

36.5% 1-2 – 15.8%

15.8% Zero – 2.0%

We’re just days into the NCAA conference championships, and this poll has already displayed how conservative the expectations of many were in terms of how many record swims would be produced.

Nearly half of voters, 45.7 percent, predicted that we would see 3-4 U.S. Open/NCAA Records during the course of all of the conference meets, and we’ve already seen three (officially).

Gretchen Walsh broke the all-time record in the women’s 50 free (20.83), Kate Douglass took down the mark in the women’s 100 fly (48.84), and the two swimmers joined forces with Alex Walsh and Lexi Cuomo as the Virginia women set a new NCAA Record in the 200 medley relay (1:31.73).

We also saw Gretchen Walsh swim the fastest 50 back time in history leading off that relay (22.65), though Maggie MacNeil (22.52) went quicker shortly thereafter at the SEC Championships for LSU.

Not even factoring in the 50 back, which isn’t an officially kept record, there have already been three U.S. Open Records broken with potentially more to come this weekend—let alone over the next two weeks.

On top of that, we’ve seen some other swims come incredibly close to records:

There’s a chance we’ll see more record swims over the next two nights, but it seems like a foregone conclusion there will be more to come over the next couple of weeks, especially at Men’s Pac-12s, where Leon Marchand will be competing.

36.5 percent of voters predicted we’d see five or more records broken during conference meets, which certainly feels as though it’ll be the case.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks: Which event should Kate Douglass swim on Day 2 of NCAAs?

Which event should Kate Douglass swim at NCAAs? 200 IM

50 free View Results

