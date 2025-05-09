SwimSwam Pulse: 34.2% Pick Hwang As Most Likely Doha Champion To Return To Worlds Podium

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers which defending world champion is most likely to win a medal at the 2025 World Championships after missing the podium in Paris:

Question: Which male 2024 world champion who didn’t win an Olympic medal (in the event) has the best chance of being on the podium in Singapore?

RESULTS

Reigning 200 fly world champion Tomoru Honda was initially included in the poll but was removed after realizing he was not named to Japan’s World Championship roster.

Coming into a World Championship year as the defending gold medalist has always held a lot of weight, but this year it feels a bit different.

The 2024 World Championships in Doha were held just five months before the Olympics last year, resulting in relatively weak fields. That takes nothing away from the swimmers who did race and took full advantage of the opportunity presented, however.

It just means we’ll see fewer swimmers defend their world titles in 2025 than we have in previous years. It is strange for the likes of Katie Ledecky, Leon Marchand and Summer McIntosh to not be the defending world champions, and for someone like Ledecky, her run of six straight world titles in the 800 free came to an unceremonious end when she didn’t race in Doha.

Looking strictly at the men’s field, nine of the 14 Doha world champions in Olympic events didn’t win a medal in that event at the Olympics. The ones who did were Pan Zhanle in the 100 free, Kim Woomin in the 400 free, Daniel Wiffen in the 800 and 1500 free, and Nic Fink in the 100 breast.

We asked SwimSwam readers which of those defending world champions who didn’t medal in Paris had the best chance of landing on the podium in Singapore, with reigning 200 fly world champ Tomoru Honda out of the picture after missing Japan’s Worlds team.

Leading the poll was South Korean Hwang Sunwoo in the 200 free, which comes as no surprise given he’s won a medal in the event at three straight Worlds, earning silver in 2022 and bronze in 2023 before claiming gold in Doha.

Hwang’s only podium misses in recent years have been at the Olympics, as he took 7th in Tokyo and then finished 9th in Paris, but there’s no questioning his status as one of the best 200 freestylers in the world.

The only other swimmer earning more than 10% of votes was American Hunter Armstrong, who eclipsed a quarter of the votes in the 100 back.

Like Hwang, Armstrong has won three straight World Championship medals in his event, claiming consecutive bronzes in Budapest and Fukuoka before inching out gold in Doha in a tight race with Hugo Gonzalez.

Also like Hwang, Armstrong failed to advance to the final of the 100 back at the Olympics (11th) coming off his world title, but many are backing his chances of being back in the medals in Singapore. He still has to earn his spot there at U.S. Nationals next month, and we also can’t ignore how loaded the men’s 100 back figures to be this year at Worlds, with Russians Kliment Kolesnikov and Miron Lifintsev back in the mix, along with rising British star Oliver Morgan, 200 back Olympic champ Hubert Kos and the usual suspects such as Paris Olympic medalists Thomas Ceccon, Xu Jiayu and Ryan Murphy.

Spain’s Gonzalez in the 200 back and China’s Dong Zhihao in the 200 breast tied for 3rd in the poll with just under 10% of votes, with both swimmers having been within striking distance of a medal last summer in Paris. Gonzalez was 6th in the 200 back but less than a tenth outside of 4th, while Dong was 4th in the 200 breast and, having only recently turned 20, figures to have plenty of improvement to come.

