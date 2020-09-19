SwimSwam Podcast: Why John Naber’s Silver-Medal Swim Might’ve Been His Greatest

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with John Naber, who won 5 medals at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal. At those Montreal Games, the USA Men’s swim team was perhaps the most dominant in Olympic history, and Naber was one of the winningest athletes on that team, garnering 4 gold medals. However, Naber claims that his 5th medal, a silver in the 200 free, might have been his best performance of those games.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.