Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: Who is Coleman Hodges and How’d He Get a Job at SwimSwam?

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with me, Coleman Hodges, to tell you a little about who I am, why I got into swimming, and how I ended up at SwimSwam producing a lot of its media, including the SwimSwam Podcast and Practice + Pancakes. In short, from my perspective at least, I made myself be reliable and consistent with my work and always embraced new opportunities. I think it helped that I was a total swim geek too.

RECENT EPISODES

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Samesame

Will this then change the space/time continuum for future podcasts by Coleman ? 😁

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!