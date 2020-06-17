SwimSwam Podcast: Who is Coleman Hodges and How’d He Get a Job at SwimSwam?

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with me, Coleman Hodges, to tell you a little about who I am, why I got into swimming, and how I ended up at SwimSwam producing a lot of its media, including the SwimSwam Podcast and Practice + Pancakes. In short, from my perspective at least, I made myself be reliable and consistent with my work and always embraced new opportunities. I think it helped that I was a total swim geek too.

