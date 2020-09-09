Swim CEO Series: SURGE Strength Dryland Training with Chris Ritter

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Chris Ritter, the founder and CEO of Ritter Sports Performance and SURGE Strength. Ritter shared his insights on swimming specific dryland, and a few of his stories training elites during his time at SwimMAC with David Marsh. If you want to learn more about SURGE Strength, follow the links below:

Chris Ritter is the CEO of Ritter Sports Performance, a SwimSwam partner.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

