SwimSwam Podcast: Sam Hoover Shares the Legend Behind NC State’s Class of 2025

I sat down with Sam Hoover, the #7 recruit on our top 20 list for the class of 2021. He told me about the recruiting trip to NC State that included himself, David Curtiss, Aidan Hayes, and Garrett Boone, all of whom ended up committing to NC State shortly after. He also goes into detail about his North Carolina HS state meet where he went 43.1 in the 100 free, what he’s been up to during quarantine, and what it was like growing up in a UNC household.

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

