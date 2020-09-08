SwimSwam Podcast: Sam Hoover Shares the Legend Behind NC State’s Class of 2025

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with Sam Hoover, the #7 recruit on our top 20 list for the class of 2021. He told me about the recruiting trip to NC State that included himself, David Curtiss, Aidan Hayes, and Garrett Boone, all of whom ended up committing to NC State shortly after. He also goes into detail about his North Carolina HS state meet where he went 43.1 in the 100 free, what he’s been up to during quarantine, and what it was like growing up in a UNC household.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES