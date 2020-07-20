SwimSwam Podcast: Matt Grevers on Why Quarantine Will Benefit Older Swimmers

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with backstroke master Matt Grevers, who is currently on a training trip in Columbia, Missouri, where he’s able to swim and be coached by his brother, Andy, the head coach at the University of Missouri. Grevers talked to us about how he’s stayed motivated and fit during this quarantine period, and mental and physical hurdles he’s had to get over or still trying to clear.

Ultimately, Grevers does think taking time out of the water could be a good thing for older swimmers, as he thinks they don’t need the kind of intense conditioning to be back to race-ready form that younger swimmers may require. And as a fun tidbit, Grevers threw in the race that felt the best in his career, which may surprise you.