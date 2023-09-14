2024 College Swimming Previews: Relay Power and Young Stars Propel #6 Florida Men After a monstrous relay performance at NCAAs, the Gators reload this season with a stacked freshman class set to make an immediate impact.

SWIMSWAM LIVE: #1 Alex Shackell & #3 Claire Weinstein Commit to Cal for Class of 2025 Why did these two world champ teammates choose Cal? And what does this huge recruiting get mean for the Cal women moving forward?

Cal Releases 2023-24 Women’s Swimming & Diving Schedule The Bears will host five dual meets at Spieker Aquatics Complex as they compete in their final season in the Pac-12 Conference before moving to the ACC.

Mitch Dalton on Texas Women’s Relationship with ‘The healthy strive for excellence’ Dalton recaps his takeaways from them, primarily the memories that he knows he and the women will remember long after they’re done swimming