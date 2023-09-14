SWIMSWAM LIVE: #1 Alex Shackell & #3 Claire Weinstein Commit to Cal for Class of 2025

Yesterday we saw the Golden Bear women get not 1 but 2 outstanding verbal commitments to open their Class of 2025 in the form of Alex Shackell (World Champ Silver Medalist) and Claire Weinstein (World Champion).
Coleman Hodges
by Coleman Hodges 3
September 14th, 2023
Can someone explain to me how Marsh even became the assistant coach at Cal. Seems like he could have gotten a head coach job at a college, or took over another club team, and does he have any ties to the Bay area? Why did he want to move there?
I believe he started there as a volunteer when Chase Kreitler went on paternity leave.
Although the money is better as a head coach or maybe even a club team, there are definitely some perks to being an assistant. There’s less administrative work and certainly less pressure (or blame) put on your shoulders. I have to imagine he has full autonomy over practices for a specific training group, so it isn’t as if he’s standing behind Durden for the entirety of a practice.