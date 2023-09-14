Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SWIMSWAM LIVE: #1 Alex Shackell & #3 Claire Weinstein Commit to Cal for Class of 2025

Comments: 3

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
chazoozle
1 hour ago

Can someone explain to me how Marsh even became the assistant coach at Cal. Seems like he could have gotten a head coach job at a college, or took over another club team, and does he have any ties to the Bay area? Why did he want to move there?

2
0
Reply
Swammer
Reply to  chazoozle
30 minutes ago

I believe he started there as a volunteer when Chase Kreitler went on paternity leave.

2
0
Reply
RealSlimThomas
Reply to  chazoozle
13 minutes ago

Although the money is better as a head coach or maybe even a club team, there are definitely some perks to being an assistant. There’s less administrative work and certainly less pressure (or blame) put on your shoulders. I have to imagine he has full autonomy over practices for a specific training group, so it isn’t as if he’s standing behind Durden for the entirety of a practice.

1
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!