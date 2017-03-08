SwimOutlet.com Unveils 2017 Tech Suit Reviews

SwimOutlet.com, the web’s most popular swim shop, unveiled its popular 2017 Expert Tech Suit Reviews today on SwimOutlet.com. The industry-leading review is SwimOutlet.com’s fifth annual review and first one ever to focus exclusively on new suit releases in the mid-priced stitched performance suit category with prices under $150.

“With most of the high-end technology innovations and elite tech suit updates having been launched the past two years by brands in preparation for the Rio Olympics, we felt that focusing on the popular lower-priced stitched race suit segment would be of tremendous value to our customers,” said Alexander Sienkiewicz, CMO of SwimOutlet.com. “It’s one of the most popular categories of suits that we offer.”

The six featured suits were tested by independent reviewers Mark Gangloff and Julie Stupp, who are taking part in their fifth year of suit reviews. The suits covered in the 2017 Tech Suit Review include traditional swim brands such as Arena, FINIS, Speedo and TYR, as well as relative newcomers to the U.S. swim suit market Jaked and HUUB.

Since its launch in February 2013, the SwimOutlet.com Tech Suit Review has been viewed over half-a-million times, assisting customers as they learn more about sizing, materials and performance of a variety of leading top-of-the-line tech suits. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mark Gangloff reviewed the men’s suits during several weeks of testing in Missouri this February, while 11-time NCAA All-American and Olympic Trials finalist Julie Stupp oversaw the women’s testing in Los Angeles.

“Our experienced reviewers have wear tested these suits throughout February to give swimmers and SwimOutlet.com customers added insight to help them in their purchasing decision,” said Sienkiewicz. “There are so many terrific options out there in the market place for performance suits – especially at this lower price point – that buyers should review all the information out there to help them make the best choice.”

SwimOutlet.com 2017 Tech Suit Reviews (alphabetical)

Arena Powerskin ST 2.0

FINIS Hydrospeed 2

HUUB Stitched Tech Suit

Jaked J11 Water Zero

Speedo Men’s Aquablade

Speedo Women’s Powerplus

TYR Thresher

News courtesy of SwimOutlet.com.