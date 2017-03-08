Roadrunners Pull in Another Verbal Commit: SoCal’s Ethan Trieu

California State University, Bakersfield has had a strong class of 2017 recruiting season so far; the Roadrunners have received verbal commitments from Alex Dragan, Andrew Huerta, Benjamin Duenas, Noah Hickman, Shane Triplett, and Wyatt Suburu (all Californians with the exception of Dragan, who hails from Colorado).

Now Ethan Trieu has added his name to the list. The latest Bakersfield verbal is a senior at Los Osos High School who swims for BREA Aquatics under head coach Jim Johnson. Trieu was a member of the Los Osos squad that won the CIF-Southern Section Division II title in 2014, was runner-up in 2016, and fourth in 2015. In 2016 Trieu was an A finalist in the 200 free and 100 back, and went on to final at the California State Meet.

A Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 back and 200 back, Trieu’s top SCY times include:

50 back – 24.55

100 back – 50.40

200 back – 1:50.06

200 IM – 1:53.22

50 free – 21.46

100 free – 46.68

200 free – 1:41.79

“CSUB is very family orientated with a positive team atmosphere both in and out of the pool. The team constantly pushes each other to reach their full potential and I love how much they value team spirit. Thank you to Coach Chris and Coach Gray for giving me this opportunity to continue my education and swimming career. Go Runners!”

