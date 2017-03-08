Rip Esselstyn’s Plant Strong Diet: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

  0 Gold Medal Mel Stewart | March 08th, 2017 | Gold Medal Minute, News, Video

I’m a proud graduate of The Mercersburg Academy, which has a rich history in swimming. It includes Rip Esselstyn, world-famous author of the Engine 2 Diet. Rip’s a force of nature, famous for getting his Firefighter buddies – at the Engine 2 station in Austin, Texas — to tackle his cholesterol-busting whole foods, Plant-Strong diet. If you don’t know Rip, he’s a swimming VIP, always attending NCAA Champs, Olympic Trials, and he still competes at the master level.

For fun, if you’re a Whole Foods shopper, go to your local Whole Foods and checkout Rip’s line of products. He’s got his own section in the store.  And if you’re curious about the benefits of a plant-based diet, checkout Rip’s book, Engine 2 Diet.

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.

In This Story

