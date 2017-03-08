Misty Hyman to Resign as Arizona State Coach after NCAAs

Arizona State senior assistant coach Misty Hyman will resign her post after the NCAA Championships to “pursue new opportunities.” Hyman was a big piece of Bob Bowman’s new staff when he took over before the 2015-2016 season.

“I have greatly appreciated the opportunity to learn and grow in a challenging environment,” Hyman said. “I have valued the tremendous privilege and responsibility of influencing our student-athletes. I am honored to have been part of this experience for these last two seasons.”

In the two years under Bowman, Hyman, and the rest of the new staff in Tempe, the team has seen a revitalization that includes men’s freshman Cameron Craig being named the conference championship swimmer of the meet; and the women’s team qualifying 3 individuals and all 5 relays for the NCAA Championships.

“Misty is an outstanding coach and leader to our student-athletes,” Bowman said. “She expanded our use of technology in practice and showed our swimmers how to quantify the sport from a mathematics perspective. She was a tremendous asset to our program, and I can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the next chapter of her life. Most importantly, Misty is an amazing person and a wonderful role model for our student-athletes. Her positive energy lifted everyone in practice and competition. Misty will always be a Sun Devil and will continue to be an honorary member of our program.”

Bowman is referring to Hyman instituting the use of waterproof metronomes to help swimmers develop consistent stroke tempo.

Hyman as an athlete was the 2000 Olympic champion in the 200 fly. After her competitive career ended, she worked as an inspirational speaker and in private swim instruction at the Sanctuary Resort on Camelback – a luxury resort on nearby Camelback Mountain