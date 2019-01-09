Swimnerd Finally Releases iPhone App

Happy New Year!

After two years of development and months of Bluetooth testing, we are excited to announce the Swimnerd app is finally in both app stores. It’s called, “Swimnerd”.

Android:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.admin1.swimnerd&hl=en

Apple:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/swimnerd/id1422771098?mt=8

There is still much to do but the Bluetooth is working beautifully for clock owners and that was most pertinent before releasing. We are still working on some graphical user interface stuff to be compatible with the iPad. Moving forward, we are hyper-focused on the connectivity between athletes/coaches.

The newest firmware update includes Over the Air (OTA) capabilities. All future clock firmware updates will be done directly from your phone.

We are proud to provide the highest level of customer service: when you call, we answer. When you email, we respond. Our customers always come first.

We still have some clocks in stock if you are interested.

http://swimpractice.com/product/swimnerd-pace-clock/

Olympic Trials are only 529 days away.

Happy training,

-Nate

_____________________________________________________________________________________

“We swim outdoors year-round and needed a fairly-priced, high-quality, weather-resistant solution for two of our pools. The swimnerd pace clocks have been awesome. While great for our swimmers and coaches (easy to use, easy to see all day and night at one end of our 25meter pools), non-swim team community members love them for lap swimming too. Can’t say enough about how great customer service has been.” – Coach Doug from South Carolina

_____________________________________________________________________________________

