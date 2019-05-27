Swimming’s TopTenTweets: New Board, No Problem

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Realll.

Totally not foreboding.

If only we could comment swims into existence…

Can it swim tho

Having some very tasty pizza in downtown Asheville Swim Meet days have their rewards 🍕 😀 pic.twitter.com/xF0IgmAKlq — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) May 25, 2019

Post-swim meet pizza just hits different.

A Cody Miller world record in FREESTYLE??

In some exciting news, I learned that I still hold the Vermont state record for the boys 8&under 100 IM.

Sad part is, I probably can’t swim that fast now. #UsedToBeKindaOk pic.twitter.com/D3cLO36HBm — Dave Rollins (@Coach_Rollins) May 22, 2019

What were they feeding 10 & unders in the ’90s?

Today’s word is Perseverance. My son, at age 9, took up swimming. He was slow. He finished nearly last, in every race & meet. He persevered. He swam 14 hrs a week! Now 13, he just got the 3rd fastest 200m breast-stroke time for his age…in BC!😃 Perseverance. Own some.👍 pic.twitter.com/7hMT8MM891 — Jon Hislop, MD, PhD (@HislopMD) May 19, 2019

We hope the next 5-20 years are just as fruitful!

Just got my butt kicked by @katieledecky and @taylor_ruck. How’s your morning going? — Daniel Roy (@droy117) May 25, 2019

Count us in.

See above.

Hi this is your friendly reminder that @davidboudia is the GOAT 🐐. Congrats on GOLD brother! — Steele Johnson (@Steele_Johnson) May 25, 2019

Year-long break, new board, no problem.

