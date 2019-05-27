Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: New Board, No Problem

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

When someone says all the pizza is gone 😧

Realll.

10.

Totally not foreboding.

9.

I love these @codymiller hype videos 😎 I had an awesome time at the meet last weekend racing with friends, comment below if you want to see @apple_zach flip in under 50.5 in the 2free at the next meet 😂😂🙄

If only we could comment swims into existence…

8.

Can it swim tho

7.

Post-swim meet pizza just hits different.

6.

A Cody Miller world record in FREESTYLE??

5.

What were they feeding 10 & unders in the ’90s?

4.

We hope the next 5-20 years are just as fruitful!

3.

Count us in.

2.

See above.

1.

Year-long break, new board, no problem.

