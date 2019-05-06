Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Cinco de Maya DiRado

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Artsy.

10.

Paging Lilly King.

9.

Getting a teacher to come to a meet was one of the biggest wins of high school, tbh.

8.

How many dollars would your team raise in this situation?

7.

What do you think Peaty goes in a 100 upside-down breaststroke?

6.

REAL.

5.

How many new customers does Meet Mobile get for a meet this close?

4.

Truly life-changing.

3.

All publicity is good publicity, right?

2.

Accurate.

1.

The crying laughing emoji really just adds another level of charm.

 

