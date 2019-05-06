Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Cinco de Maya DiRado

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Artsy.

10.

Any nominations on who’s most likely to show up to practice with these in August? 😂 pic.twitter.com/VyGXRggoW3 — OHS Girls Swim & Dive (@OHSSwimandDive0) April 30, 2019

Paging Lilly King.

9.

First time at a student’s swim meet! Come on Ramsay! #hfmsproud pic.twitter.com/NNRarSWcGJ — Mindy Barnes (@MrsMindyLBarnes) May 4, 2019

Getting a teacher to come to a meet was one of the biggest wins of high school, tbh.

8.

Tomorrow at 8:30am Coach Anderson will be swimming 10,153 yards (just under 6 miles) to make good on his UMW Giving Day challenge to the team. 🏊🏼‍♂️🦅Thanks again to everyone who made generous gifts 🎁 to the program! Any guesses on how long ⏰ this will take? #AllinForUMW pic.twitter.com/JQrYlsbIzI — UMW Swimming (@UMWSwimming) May 1, 2019

How many dollars would your team raise in this situation?

7.

What do you think Peaty goes in a 100 upside-down breaststroke?

6.

Any real swimmer has been DQed by their parent who was officiating — Christian Lorenz (@ChrstnLLrnz) May 4, 2019

REAL.

5.

If it is going to be a close one, might as well make it 1 point. Our girls fought hard to hold off a strong CN team. Thanks to my assistant coaches for being the best staff in the valley. 23 championships in a row. #2tickets 💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/sA0xkgo1w2 — Adam Reid (@CoachReid_CW) May 4, 2019

How many new customers does Meet Mobile get for a meet this close?

4.

I love getting these kinds of emails! Changing lives, one bubble ring at a time! pic.twitter.com/DjscjwKjB1 — Cody Miller (@swimiller) May 4, 2019

Truly life-changing.

3.

I was wearing @stanfordwswim when listening to Phil Mickelson explain his moving-ball putt at the US Open. If something controversial is happening, look for me in some kind of swim gear. https://t.co/ChyH5OvKzE — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) May 6, 2019

All publicity is good publicity, right?

2.

Me during that lactate set VS me after pic.twitter.com/RnhpROzohQ — Ryan Held (@heldilox) May 1, 2019

Accurate.

1.

I’ll just leave this retweet here. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/gwXTSyh3Ym — Greg Meehan (@Stanford_W_Swim) May 5, 2019

The crying laughing emoji really just adds another level of charm.

Thanks to Arena for supporting Swimming’s TopTenTweets. Arena is the authentic waterwear brand for athletes and real sport lovers. Wherever there is sport in the water, there is Arena. In 2012, Arena became the Exclusive Outfitter of the U.S. National Team and Title Sponsor of USA Swimming’s Grand Prix Series. A company with a rich, 40-year history of providing top swimming technology, Arena continues to lead the industry with its excellence in racing gear. Proud producers of the POWERSKIN Carbon-Pro Mark 2, Arena outfits some of the world’s fastest swimmers in its cutting-edge suit technology. For our full line of racing, training and accessories, visit www.arenausa.com.

Arena Instagram – @ArenaUSA

Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA

Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner