“Swimming Is the Vibranium of Sports” (Josh Pray Comedy)

It took a non-swimmer to perfectly describe the experience of a swimmer and precisely capture what it is that makes swimmers so impressive.

Josh Pray, a comedian and actor based out of Florida, describes himself as a “positive-inclusive” comedian, and in his latest video he tears into what he thinks makes competitive swimmers so impressive.

It’s basically an homage to swimmers, how hard they work, and how much harder it is than anybody gives them credit for.

As we’re all sequestered from our pools, longing for the day we can return to the chlorine, Josh Pray is the positive boost we all need to remember why we love this sport so much.

Video Embed Below, may not work on mobile. Mobile users, click here.

Swimming is the vibranium of sports 😳😳😳😳

Posted by Josh Pray on Friday, March 20, 2020

Here Comes Lezak

Hey dudes there is no video

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Aquatics

He did a great one about Water Polo a few months ago, definitely worth a watch as well. Hysterical.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
tundrapeach

I have this on my FB page. So funny.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago

