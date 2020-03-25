“Swimming Is the Vibranium of Sports” (Josh Pray Comedy)

It took a non-swimmer to perfectly describe the experience of a swimmer and precisely capture what it is that makes swimmers so impressive.

Josh Pray, a comedian and actor based out of Florida, describes himself as a “positive-inclusive” comedian, and in his latest video he tears into what he thinks makes competitive swimmers so impressive.

It’s basically an homage to swimmers, how hard they work, and how much harder it is than anybody gives them credit for.

As we’re all sequestered from our pools, longing for the day we can return to the chlorine, Josh Pray is the positive boost we all need to remember why we love this sport so much.

