Swimming Canada’s Brad Dingey Appointed As Singapore NTC Head Coach

The Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) has finally revealed who has taken over the position of National Training Centre (NTC) head coach, a role which has been vacant since Gary Tan took over as National Swimming Head Coach in January.

Effective immediately, Brad Dingey of Swimming Canada will proceed as the NTC head coach. Most recently, Dingey was head coach of the High-Performance Centre- Vancouver for Swimming Canada, a role he held since August of 2020.

Dingey has coached the likes of Hilary Caldwell, Ryan Cochrane, Emily Overholt and Brent Hayden throughout his career, resulting in a total of 13 World Championships medals.

As part of SSA, Dingey will report to Tan, responsible for the planning and implementation of practice sets on the pool deck, working with sports scientists to enhance performance and preparation for competition.

On Dingey’s hiring, Tan says, “We are extremely pleased to add Brad’s expertise to the National Training Centre. He brings a proven track record of success and expertise in developing high performance swimmers. We are committed to ensuring our training centres at the OCBC Aquatic Centre and the Singapore Sports School are in the best possible position to support our athletes and programs toward the Olympic Games in 2024 and 2028.”

SSA’s Technical Director Sonya Porter adds, “Brad’s appointment is a critical link in the athlete pathway to develop our next generation of swimmers into senior national team members with podium potential in major games. His appointment will continue to enhance the world-class daily training environment at the National Training Centre.”

Dingey states, “I am excited to be given this opportunity and am appreciative of the confidence SSA is showing in me. The National Training Centre has demonstrated the important role that it plays in supporting Singapore swimmers at the very highest level. We want to continue to provide both swimmers and coaches the chance to succeed at the Asian Games, Olympics, and World Championships.”

Dingey isn’t the only high-profile Canadian to have changed national posts recently, as Swimming Canada’s High-Performance Center head coach in Toronto, Ben Titley, joined the Royal Spanish Swimming Federation.

There at RFEN, Titley will lead the Sant Cugat National Training Centre as part of Spanish Swimming and the Spanish Sport Council’s “Team-Spain Elite.”