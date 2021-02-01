SwimmersBest Drill of the Month: “RBP”

SwimSwam thanks SwimmersBest for sponsoring “Drill of the Month.” This is a SwimSwam recurring feature that brings drills and idea submissions from various creative and innovative coaches all over the world.

January’s SwimmersBest Drill of the Month comes to us from Caitlin Hamilton, Head Swimming Coach at Illinois State University. Hamilton swam collegiately at Purdue, where she was an All-American distance swimmer. She started her coaching journey as an undergraduate assistant for Purdue, before becoming an assistant coach at Wyoming. From Wyoming, Hamilton moved to IUPUI, where she served as both an assistant coach the recruiting coordinator. Before landing the head coaching position at Illinois State, in her hometown of Normal, IL, Hamilton was serving as an assistant coach for Indiana’s men’s and women’s teams. While Hamilton was on the staff, IU won the men’s and women’s 2018-2019 Big Ten Championships, marking the first time in program history the Hoosiers won the men’s and women’s championships in the same season.

The drill Hamilton sent in is called “RBP”, and it’s a power-based drill. The purpose of this drill is to practice breakout strokes. Here is Coach Hamilton’s description of the drill:

“This is one of our power based drills that we typically introduce later into our season. RBP is about setting good habits for a breakout and first few strokes. Driving the kick hard helps set up that initial pull, and the low velocity they’re moving at allows them to be aware of grabbing water. The change in strokes can be to BR or FL. Either stroke has a higher peak power production and swimmers then can handle the higher resistance better.”

FOLLOW ALONG WITH THE VIDEO TO WORK ON BREAKOUTS:

