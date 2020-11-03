SwimAtlanta’s Nanami Lillie Commits to Hawaii (Class of 2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nanami Lillie, a senior at McIntosh High School in Peach Tree, Georgia, has verbally committed to the University of Hawaii. Lillie currently trains with SwimAtlanta.

Lillie is a 6-time finalist at the Georgia 1-5A (small schools) High School State Championship, with a high finish of 3rd in the 100 fly as a junior.

That year, she also placed 6th in the 100 back; as a sophomore, she was 5th in the 100 fly and 6th in the 100 back.

The best time in her best event, that 100 fly, actually came earlier in her junior season at the Georgia Short Course Senior State Championship meet. There she swam a 56.07 in prelims, though she added time to place 8th in the final.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 24.29

100 free – 53.33

100 back – 57.38

50 fly (relay split) – 25.47

100 fly – 56.07

200 fly – 2:07.74

Lillie actually entered high school as primarily a backstroker, and placed 5th in that event at the Georgia state meet as a freshman with a 58.33. A steady progression in the 100 fly, however, has turned that into her primary event.

Time Progression, 100 Yard Fly:

11th grade – 56.07

10th grade – 57.03

9th grade – 1:00.86

8th grade – 1:00.14

She joins a Hawaii team that has won the last 4 MPSF conference titles, in part on the strength of their butterfliers. At last year’s MPSF championship meet, junior Lucia Lassman won the conference title in a time of 52.47. That swim earned her an invite to the NCAA Championship meet.

She joins a class of 2021 for the Hawaii women that includes Helena Djunic, Canadian Kathryn Ivanov, Kira Hobbs, and Julianna Penner. Djunic, from Utah, is a 24.00/52.05 sprint freestyler, Ivanov is a 1:11.0/2:43 long course breaststroker, Hobbs is a 1:13.0/2:18.1 breaststroker, and Penner is a 5:03/10:19 distance freestyler.

