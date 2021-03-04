Swim of the Week: Ramadan’s Junior-Best 100 Fly of 44.32

Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Swim of the Week is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Virginia Tech freshman Youssef Ramadan swam to the #5 spot all-time in the men’s 100-yard fly. He did it before even turning 19.

Ramadan won the ACC title in his first-ever ACC meet for the H2Okies. He was 44.53 in the morning in what felt like a major breakout swim to claim the #1 seed. But he went even faster in finals, smashing a 44.32 to set the ACC record.

That time ranks #1 in the NCAA this year, with only the men’s Big Ten still to swim the event. It also moves Ramadan to #5 all-time behind a list of elite NCAA standouts:

Top 100 Fly Performers in History

Caeleb Dressel – 42.80 Joseph Schooling – 43.75 Tom Shields – 43.84 Austin Staab – 44.18 (TIE) Youssef Ramadan/Marius Kusch – 44.32 — Jack Conger – 44.35 Vini Lanza – 44.37 Coleman Stewart – 44.46 Jan Switkowski – 44.49

Top 100 Fly Performances in History

Caeleb Dressel – 42.80 Caeleb Dressel – 43.58 Joseph Schooling – 43.75 Tom Shields – 43.84 Joseph Schooling – 44.01 Joseph Schooling – 44.06 Austin Staab – 44.18 Caeleb Dressel – 44.21 (TIE) Youssef Ramadan/Marius Kusch – 44.32 —

Making things even more impressive is that Ramadan is just 18 years old. He’s not eligible to set USA Swimming National Age Group records, as he represents Egypt internationally, but Ramadan is faster than any U.S. 17-18 in history. That includes the following list of incredible talents:

Top 17-18 100 Fly Performers in History – U.S. Only